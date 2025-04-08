Fizzy drinks could be causing tooth decay in young professional footballers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regular consumption of sugary, fizzy drinks, as well as those marketed to boost energy and sports performance, could be causing tooth decay and gum disease in teenage professional footballers, a study has suggested.

Poor oral hygiene and not visiting the dentist often enough could also be playing a role, according to researchers.

The study, led by University College London (UCL), included 160 academy players aged 16-18 across 10 English football clubs from the Premier League, Championship and Women’s Super League.

They filled in a questionnaire on oral health and its impact on sporting performance and were also assessed by a dentist.

Researchers found more than three-quarters (76.8%) had gingivitis, a mild and common form of gum disease that causes inflammation of the gums, compared with 40% of 15-year-olds in England.

Almost a quarter (22.5%) showed signs of irreversible periodontitis, a chronic condition that happens when gum disease progresses beyond gingivitis.

Nearly a third (31.2%) had visible decay that required treatment, compared with 24% of 15-year-olds.

There were moderate to severe levels of tooth wear seen in 15.5% of players, meaning the teeth had started to wear through the enamel.

This can be caused by dietary acids, tooth clenching and grinding due to stress, eating disorders, or acid reflux.

Around one in five players had not attended the dentist in over two years.

Some 76% reported brushing their teeth twice a day, although only 5% reported flossing daily.

Nine out of 10 players said they consumed sports drinks, with 23% saying they did so every day.

More than half (53.1%) reported drinking fizzy drinks.

Professor Peter Fine, of the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, said: “Dentistry and oral health are often siloed from the rest of medicine, which is also true in English football academies.

“Despite some improvements at the senior level, oral health remains outside of athletic medical care, with players often sourcing their own dental care.”

In light of the findings, published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine, academics are calling for the greater promotion of oral health at academy football level.

Prof Fine added: “Under-18 academy players should have access to free NHS dentistry, but they aren’t always directed to it, and preventative oral health messaging isn’t routinely integrated into player welfare.

“Providing care and fostering good oral health habits early could be a game changer, but there’s also a question of who else, beyond medical teams and clubs, has a duty of care, such as the Football Association and the Government.”

Dr Saul Konviser, also of the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, said: “Academies play a key role in shaping young footballers’ lives and we believe there’s an opportunity for them to help promote healthy attitudes towards oral health from an early age.

“This includes emphasising preventative measures like limiting sugar and acid intake, establishing good oral health routines such as with high-fluoride toothpastes and rinses, and encouraging regular dental check-ups beyond just pre-season screenings.

“These steps can help to prevent or even reverse poor oral health and avoid lifelong consequences.”

Responding to the findings, Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said: “This is research is a neat illustration of the harm energy drinks have on our patients.

“Drinks that are habit forming, highly acidic and can contain over 20 teaspoons of sugar need to be off the menu, for both elite athletes and our children.”