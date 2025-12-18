University lecturers suspend strike action after compulsory job cuts ruled out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lecturers at the University of Edinburgh have voted to suspend strike action until at least April, after the university agreed to rule out compulsory redundancies during the current academic year.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) previously backed a mandate for strike action lasting until April 29, amid a dispute over the university’s plans to cut its budget by £140 million.

Lecturers and other staff have already walked out on nine days 2025, and were warning of further action – including a possible marking and assessment boycott – if the university failed to rule out compulsory redundancies and engage in “meaningful talks” to end the dispute.

The university’s offer, which was “narrowly” accepted by UCU members, rules out compulsory redundancies until July 2026.

Other concessions include a voluntary redundancy scheme for all academic and at-risk professional services staff, and the university’s commitment to meaningful consultation with UCU over its programme of organisational change.

The university has also agreed to improve its redeployment offer to staff, to freeze external recruitment in most cases, and to be more “transparent” around protected conversations with staff.

The news came as UCU members at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) voted to end their own dispute over compulsory redundancies, which had been running since August.

They had previously walked out for two days in October.

The resolution came after UHI ruled out compulsory redundancies at its executive office for a calendar year, as well as agreeing to review its avoidance of redundancy policy, and to work with UCU reps to manage staff workload and address poor staff morale.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady welcomed both developments, but warned the dispute at the University of Edinburgh is “far from over”.

She said: “It is heartening to see the progress made in both universities, to get concrete wins for members and to improve job security.

“It is clear that in Edinburgh the battle is far from over, and that members remain suspicious of their employer and need to be convinced that the employer is committed to working with UCU in the best interests of staff, students and education at the university.

“UCU is also clear that Edinburgh University does not need to make the level of cuts planned, but there are benefits to be had by sitting round the table with the employer in the next couple of months negotiating to get a better deal for workers.

“Members should have confidence in their local negotiators in the knowledge that the branch does have a strong mandate for further strike action or even a marking and assessment boycott, should the employer back-track on its side of this deal.

“I want to congratulate members and our local negotiators at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

“Through their action and skilled negotiations, they have secured greater job security for members locally, along with commitments to important joint work with UCU to address excessive workload and staff morale.”

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “We welcome the decision by UCU Edinburgh members to accept our offer, which will ensure no further industrial action is taken throughout the mandate period, up to April 28.

“This agreement brings stability for our students and staff, safeguarding teaching, assessments and research from disruption.

“As financial pressures across the sector persist, we remain committed to taking the steps necessary to secure the long-term future of the university.”

A UHI spokesperson said: “The university will continue to engage constructively with the UHI UCU branch on a range of issues that have been raised.

“While the higher education sector is currently facing significant challenges, UHI remains committed to working with the trade union in support of colleagues.”