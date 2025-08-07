Missing out on £54m research fund ‘undermines’ northern universities, say mayors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Universities in northern England face having their contribution to the economy undermined after they missed out on a share of £54 million, eight mayors have warned.

A total 12 institutions have access to the money to help attract 60 to 80 leading researchers into the UK.

But the mayors, including Labour’s Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester, Steve Rotheram in Liverpool and Tracy Brabin in West Yorkshire, have called on the Government to build a “new funding model that truly reflects the strengths and aspirations of all of our regions”.

They warned that investment was “concentrated disproportionately in London and the South East”.

According to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the money is intended to bolster industrial strategy by helping universities to back research in sectors such as life sciences, defence and the creative industries.

Beneficiaries include Oxford and Cambridge universities, the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology, which is also based in Cambridge, Imperial College London and the University of Birmingham.

Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland, the University of Strathclyde in Scotland and Cardiff University in Wales are also listed as being in line for money from the fund.

But northern universities’ “exclusion from the Global Talent Fund undermines their contribution to the UK’s economic success, as well as the Government’s stated commitment to rebalance our economy”, the mayors wrote in a joint statement.

They said: “We are deeply disappointed that universities in the north of England, some of the best and brightest in the world, have once again been overlooked in the allocation of national innovation funding, despite their research credentials.

“The North is home to some of the UK’s most innovative, high-performing universities. These institutions drive the development of life-changing technologies and work hand in hand with industry to create good jobs and grow the economy.”

The cross-party group added: “As mayors, we stand ready to support the Government in its mission to make the UK a global science superpower.

“But to truly deliver on that mission, investment in innovation must reflect the full breadth and depth of talent that exists across the country, not continue to be concentrated disproportionately in London and the South East.

“We are calling for urgent reform to ensure greater transparency and fairness in how public research and innovation funding is allocated.

“Strategic funds like this must support national growth, and that means recognising and investing in the full potential of the North of England and the 15 million people we collectively represent.

“We urge UK Research and Innovation to think again, review this disappointing decision and work together with us on creating a new funding model that truly reflects the strengths and aspirations of all of our regions, to build a brighter Britain that works for us all.”

Reform UK mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire, Luke Campbell, and Conservative mayor of Tees Valley, Lord Houchen of High Leven, joined the Labour politicians – who also include the South Yorkshire, North East and York and North Yorkshire mayors Oliver Coppard, Kim McGuinness and David Skaith – in signing the statement.

Backing the fund last month, science minister Lord Vallance said “genius is not bound by geography”.

He continued: “But the UK is one of the few places blessed with the infrastructure, skills base, world-class institutions and international ties needed to incubate brilliant ideas, and turn them into new medicines that save lives, new products that make our lives easier, and even entirely new jobs and industries.”