Universal Credit payment boost to land in bank accounts today

People on Universal Credit could see an early payment from the Department of Work and Pensions this week.

Benefit payments will be going out as normal in May for the most part, but there are some exceptions due to the Bank Holidays.

That means those that were due to get their benefit on 26 May, will get it on 23 May.

This applies to a range of benefits, including the state pension, child benefit, PIP, and Universal Credit.

Not everyone will be paid early, only those whose usual payment date falls on the bank holiday Monday.

The full list of benefits that may be paid early are:

Universal Credit

State pension

Pension credit

Child benefit

Disability living allowance

Personal independence payment (PIP)

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Employment support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance

Payments that were due on 26 May will now arrive this week on Friday 23 May, rather than after the long weekend, providing claimants with a much-needed financial boost right before the holiday.

For more information on how and when state benefits are paid, visit the government’s website.

Changes to benefits

In April, all benefits were uprated by 1.7 per cent, matching the September 2024 inflation figure. The increase will apply to all working-age benefits, including universal credit, PIP, DLA, attendance allowance, carer’s allowance, ESA and more.

Things will change slightly for Universal Credit claimants next year following Labour’s welfare announcements. Everyone receiving the benefit’s standard allowance will see a one-off above inflation rise by £7 a week from April 2026, taking it from £91 to £98.

However, the rate of the additional Universal Credit health element will be frozen from 2026 at £97 until 2029/30 (although those in this group will receive the increased standard allowance).

Additionally, any new claimants for the health element after April 2026 will receive a massively reduced rate of £50 a week – almost £2,500 less than the current level. This means it is a good idea for anyone who thinks they might be eligible to apply as soon as they can.

For the latest information about benefits and the cost of living, visit The Independent’s regularly updated guide.