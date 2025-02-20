University support staff to strike for fortnight over ‘shameful’ pension changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of support staff at a Scottish university are to strike for a fortnight in a fight against “shameful” pension changes.

Unite Scotland said members at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow will walk out from March 10 until March 23.

Employees represented by Unite include facilities workers such as technicians, cleaners and security.

They also include estate workers – including plumbers, joiners and electricians – all of whom backed industrial action.

The strike comes in response to an ongoing dispute over pension changes, which they say would leave them worse off by thousands of pounds a year.

The workers, who are part of Strathclyde Pension Fund, say the university is making the changes in a bid to access a pension surplus of almost £100 million.

In what the union branded a “cynical” move, officials said Strathclyde bosses amended its initial proposals without consulting staff first.

A University of Strathclyde spokesperson said the strike announcement is “disappointing” and that there had been “extensive consultation”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members at Strathclyde University are set for strike action because their employer is attempting a shameful cash-grab on their pensions.

“The university have left our members with no option but to take this action because they are furious that their pension pots are at risk.

“Unite will back our members 100% as the fight to protect their pensions intensifies in the coming weeks.”

The union said calls for intervention from the Scottish Government have also been ignored in light of the university’s failure to consult with Unite over its pension proposals as it receives public funds.

Unite claims the university is riding roughshod over workers’ rights and the Government’s fair work principles.

The union has also said the university has failed to respond to its attempts to resolve the dispute through negotiation.

Alison MacLean, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said: “Strathclyde University is attempting to ignore Unite by ramming through these punitive pension proposals.

“There has been radio silence from the university despite our offer to negotiate a resolution to this dispute.

“The Scottish Government also have a responsibility because Strathclyde University receives significant public money yet they are attempting to ride roughshod over workers’ rights, and rip up the fair work principles.

“The university has a pension surplus of £100 million and we have offered to explore ways of improving its short-term financial position. It comes as no surprise that management is refusing to do this because it means tackling exorbitant executive pay.”

In 2023, Unite said university principal and vice-chancellor Sir Jim McDonald made £401,000, with a further £3 million split across staff of the executive team.

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said: “Having engaged in extensive consultation over many months, we are disappointed with the trade union’s decision to ask its members to undertake strike action.

“We will now take all necessary steps to mitigate the disruption that strike action may have on our students and their studies.

“Following further consultation with our staff we have recently shared an enhanced pension proposal.

“The university remains committed to providing an excellent pension provision to its staff.

“A decision regarding the proposed change of pension provider has not yet been made.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We appreciate this will be an anxious time for staff and ministers are concerned by the potential impact of strike action on students.

“The Scottish Government expects students to be appropriately supported by the university throughout this period, and to receive timely information about the impact of any disruption on their studies.

“While pension, pay and staffing matters are the responsibility of individual universities as autonomous institutions, we urge the university and trade unions to engage constructively to resolve disputes. Ministers are clear that any decisions taken must be based on the principles of fair work.”