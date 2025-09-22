Police release pictures of 18 people they want to talk to from the Unite the Kingdom rally
Police previously said out of the 24 people arrested, 23 were believed to be involved in the Unite the Kingdom rally
Police are appealing for public assistance to identify an additional 18 individuals suspected of public order offences and assaulting emergency workers. The alleged incidents occurred during the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally in central London on September 13.
The far-right demonstration, fronted by activist Tommy Robinson, drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants. Concurrently, a separate anti-racism counter-protest attracted approximately 5,000 people.
The Metropolitan Police previously said out of the 24 people arrested at the protests, 23 were believed to be involved in the Unite the Kingdom rally and “one was believed to be involved in the counter-protest”.
Since the force’s first appeal to identify 11 additional people, officers have identified one of those suspects and now want to speak to a further 18 people “in connection with a range of public order offences and assaults on emergency workers”.
It means police are now urging members of the public “to help identify a total of 28 men and women”.
Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Crime team, said: “Our post-event investigation continues and officer have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to review evidence to help with further enquiries.
“We have 28 people we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences – and we are again appealing for the public’s help to track them down.
“As with any major event, we know people may who attended were from outside of London, so we’re asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone.”
The force asked anyone who can help identify the individuals to call 101 quoting CAD 4624/15SEP25.
People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Last week Sir Keir Starmer condemned those who “exploit” the England flag to “whip up hatred” as he called for the country to reject division and embrace a “patriotic path of national renewal”.
The country is facing a struggle “between patriots who care about our country, and populists who only care about themselves”, the Prime Minister said.
Sir Keir rebuked the far-right activist and tech tycoon Elon Musk, who told the crowd to “fight back” or “die”.