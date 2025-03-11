Ambulance workers vote for industrial action over proposed policy ‘bandage’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some ambulance workers and paramedics have voted to take strike action over what they have termed a “bandage policy” to cover a “staffing crisis”.

Unite the union, which represents more than 400 paramedics and ambulance workers employed by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), said their members voted “decisively” for industrial action in a recent consultative ballot.

They said in total 86% indicated a willingness to take strike action on management proposals to impose a new shift system.

In a statement Unite said new shifts were to be piloted in the South Eastern Trust area for a year, and would see a “significant reduction in ambulance cover at night time”, and would have an impact on services across Northern Ireland.

It said existing NIAS cover arrangements see ambulances travel from across the region to cover shortfalls, and the new shifts will increase the likelihood for such long journeys.

This, Unite added, would then have a knock-on impact leaving other areas, especially rural ones, with insufficient cover.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the new shifts are “just a bandage to cover over the ambulance service staffing crisis”.

She added: “Ambulance workers will not pay the price for a crisis they didn’t cause.

“Unite has expressed concern to management that not only do the proposed new shifts risk leaving areas without cover, but they are not family-friendly.

“Initial commitments by NIAS management to respect the wishes of paramedics and ambulance workers who have caring responsibilities and did not want to transfer on to the new shifts have since been dropped, leaving ambulance workers contemplating industrial action.”

Unite regional officer for ambulance staff Norman Cunningham added: “The shift plans risk leaving areas without any cover.

“Our members are reporting instances when ambulances are having to travel from Coleraine to Bangor – and this will become even more commonplace. It’s just not safe. Instead of seeking to cut corners on ambulance cover, NIAS needs to actively recruit to end the staffing crisis.

“Unite’s consultative ballot for industrial action was overwhelming. NIAS management must recognise the strength of feeling and listen to its employees.”

