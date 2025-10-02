Dozens of anti-Muslim hate reports after Unite the Kingdom rally, charity says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 150 reports of anti-Muslim hate were made to a charity monitoring the issue in the wake of Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally last month.

Tell Mama said victims of anti-Muslim hate had recalled being told to “leave the UK” and “go back to your country” amid both a higher level of aggression targeting Muslim and migrant communities, and more fear and anxiety in those communities as a result.

A total of 913 cases were reported to the organisation between June and September, with reports of 17 mosques and Islamic institutions being targeted within that period.

In the seven days following the Unite the Kingdom rally – which saw more than 100,000 people turned out in central London as well as around 5,000 anti-racism demonstrators on September 13 – Tell Mama said it received 157 anti-Muslim hate cases reported.

The organisation said victims of anti-Muslim hate had reported being told to “leave the UK” and “go back to your country“, and said such comments appear linked to “political discourse around migration”.

Tell Mama said it wanted to highlight that the national debate around migration is “having real-world impacts on the lives of people going about their daily activities”.

Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama, described the latest figures as “shocking” and predicted the full year numbers could end up surpassing a previous high in 2024 when there were more than 6,000 cases of anti-Muslim hate reported to Tell Mama.

She said: “We are looking at a serious problem of anti-Muslim hatred that is pervasive in parts of our country. This comes at a time when real political leadership on this matter is missing.”

Earlier this year, Tell Mama – which has been monitoring anti-Muslim hate for more than a decade – confirmed it would no longer apply for money from Government after an apparent funding row.

In July, the Government confirmed that the British Muslim Trust (BMT) had been chosen to receive investment from a new Combatting Hate Against Muslims Fund.

It said the BMT brought together the Aziz Foundation and Randeree Charitable Trust and would analyse data to help identify the drivers behind a rise in anti-Muslim hatred across England.