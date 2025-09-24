Union begins fresh strike ballot in row over job cuts at University of Edinburgh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Union leaders have challenged bosses at the University of Edinburgh to “take their heads out of the sand” and rule out compulsory redundancies in a bid to prevent further strike action.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union, said university principal Professor Sir Peter Mathieson had been “slow” to meet with unions to try to negotiate an end to the dispute.

It comes after the university announced in February it was looking to cut staff as it seeks to plug a £140 million black hole.

The UCU fears that could see as many as 1,800 jobs lost, warning cuts on such a scale would be the largest number of redundancies ever seen in the history of Scottish higher education.

Staff have already taken part in strike action in protest against the cuts, with UCU members walking out earlier this month.

The union is now re-balloting its members, seeking a further mandate for industrial action.

Hitting out at Sir Peter, Ms Grady said: “It’s remarkable that, some eight months after first announcing the biggest job cuts ever seen in Scottish higher education, the university principal has been slow to meet with unions and to negotiate an end to this dispute.

“It’s time for Professor Mathieson, and his senior management team, to take their heads out of the sand, meet with the union and rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.”

Edinburgh University UCU branch president Sophia Woodman said the refusal to rule out compulsory redundancies means the union has “no option” but to ballot staff again, with the “likelihood of further industrial action”.

Ms Woodman said: “The staff who’ve already lost their jobs are sorely missed by the remaining staff who face increased, unmanageable workloads and by their former students who will suffer from a poorer student experience during their remaining years at the university.

“That failure, about to be compounded by the coming cuts and up to 1,800 job losses, the biggest number of jobs lost in Scottish universities ever, lies squarely at the door of the principal and senior management.

“The job cuts, and failure of the principal and the university’s senior managers to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies, means that we have no option other than to press ahead with this re-ballot and the likelihood of further industrial action.

“Staff showed earlier this year that they were willing to vote for and take strike action to save the university, and I’m confident that, in the face of management intransigence, UCU members will again do the right thing for this university and our students.”

The ballot opened on Wednesday and will run until Tuesday October 28.

Sir Peter said: “It is well known that the higher education sector across the UK is facing serious and urgent financial challenges, placing its long-term stability under threat.

“We have been transparent about the steps we are taking to maintain our position as a world-leading university, and to continue to deliver excellence in teaching and research in a financially sustainable way.

“We continue to respect colleagues’ right to ballot and to take part in industrial action. We engage regularly with the joint trade unions, staff and our students, and remain firmly committed to ongoing dialogue as we take the necessary steps to safeguard the future of our university.”