Walkers warned ‘unexploded ordnance’ poses risk in North York Moors

Walkers on the North York Moors have been warned that historic military debris, including potential “unexploded ordnance” has been exposed following a wildfire on land once used as a Second World War tank training ground.

The blaze on Langdale Moor, which burned for more than a month after erupting in August, has already caused the explosion of more than 18 such devices, according to the North York Moors National Park Authority.

A major incident was declared on 12 August as the boundary of the fire measured around 20 square kilometres, closing roads near RAF Fylingdales. It was the largest wildfire the park has ever recorded, with the risk of explosions hampering fire fighters’ ability to tackle the blaze.

Public footpaths reopened in December, but officials are warning ramblers to remain vigilant as work to assess the area continues.

In particular, the public are advised to keep to paths and not to touch any metal objects.

In a statement the park said: “The intense heat of the wildfire detonated more than 20 explosive devices on Fylingdales Moor that had previously lain dormant beneath the ground.

“There have been no further explosions since the major incident status was stepped down in September, however, the loss of surface peat and vegetation has exposed further historic military debris.

“While most of these items are harmless, there remains a serious risk that unexploded ordnance (UXO) remains present.”

Over 18 explosions of historic bombs and shells occurred over the summer as the North York Moors saw the biggest wildfire on record ( PA Media )

They added: “Disturbing the ground is extremely dangerous, please keep to the path and remain vigilant.”

Part of the moor was the site of tank training manoeuvres during the Second World War and unexploded bombs and shells are believed to have been the devices which caused the explosions over the summer.

In August, one man was reportedly “shaken” after narrowly avoiding being hit by shrapnel when a bomb exploded 50 metres from where he was standing.

“There was metal and bits of shrapnel that flew about 100 metres into the air,” the estate manager told The Telegraph at the time.

The Ministry of Defence has said an explosive ordnance disposal team dispatched to the site had located “various World War Two-era unexploded ordnance items” but described these finds as “inert practice projectiles”, they said these were removed for subsequent disposal.

The park authority has asked the public to help protect the “fragile, recovering landscape” by staying on footpaths.

“Although Open Access has been reinstated, the moorland environment is badly damaged and extremely fragile. Large areas of bare peat and exposed archaeology are at immediate risk of further erosion, particularly in wet, wintery conditions. To support recovery efforts, visitors are asked to: