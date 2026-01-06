Unexploded bomb causes severe delays at major train station
Some rail services remain disrupted following evacuations from Duddeston station and nearby trading estate
An unexploded wartime bomb has been found near a major transport hub, causing an evacuation of passengers and severe delays.
Train services across Birmingham were disrupted on Tuesday morning after the device – believed to be an old mortar – was discovered near a railway line.
It was found at Duddeston Mill Trading Estate, on Duddeston Mill Road, Washwood Heath, at around 9.45am, triggering an immediate emergency response.
Lines between Birmingham New Street and Duddeston were closed as bomb disposal teams moved in, forcing major delays and cancellations on routes to Tamworth, Derby and Sheffield.
National Rail warned disruption could continue into the afternoon.
A 100‑metre exclusion zone has been set up around the site while specialists assess the device.
Network Rail said it was working with the police, adding that services would remain disrupted while the incident is made safe.
A spokesperson said: “We are currently supporting West Midlands Police as they deal with an incident in Duddeston.
“As a result some train services are currently disrupted. We will keep you updated with information as we receive it.”
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
