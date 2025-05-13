Unemployment rate rises to near four-year high as wage growth falters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wage growth has slowed and unemployment is rising, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The statistical office said the latest figures showed further signs of a “cooling” labour market, as average regular earnings growth eased to 5.6 per cent in the three months to March, the lowest since November 2024.

However, wages also continue to outpace inflation, rising 2.6 per cent after accounting for the Consumer Prices Index.

Figures also show that the unemployment rate ticked upwards to 4.5 per cent in the quarter to March, its highest level since the summer of 2021 and up from 4.4 per cent in the preceding three months. This rise comes amid concerns about the impact of increasing employee costs on businesses.

Figures also show a drop in job vacancies, which remain below pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive quarter. Additionally, the number of workers on UK payrolls decreased by 33,000 in April, bringing the total to 30.3 million.

open image in gallery Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said: “Real wages are growing with around 200,000 more people into work since the publication of our Get Britain Working plan” (House of Commons/PA) ( PA Media )

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Wage growth slowed slightly in the latest period but remains relatively strong, with public and private sectors now showing little difference.

“The broader picture continues to be of the labour market cooling, with the number of employees on payroll falling in the first quarter of the year.

“The number of job vacancies has also fallen again, with the rate of decline increasing in the last few months.”

Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said: “Real wages are growing with around 200,000 more people into work since the publication of our Get Britain Working plan.

“But we know that the Government’s Plan for Change needs more workers – in every part of our country. That’s why we will continue to change Jobcentres, invest in British industry, and get help to those who need it until everyone who can work has got a decent job and a good income.”

Julia Turney, Partner and Head of Platform and Benefits, Barnett Waddingham said: “With employer National Insurance hikes now in effect and the Employment Rights Bill expected to progress over the summer, the months ahead will be a real test of how businesses manage the compounding pressures of cost and compliance.