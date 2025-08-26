Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Ukrainian pair charged with smuggling migrants into Britain on yacht

The pair, aged 37 and 43, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court charged with facilitating illegal immigration

Ben Mitchell
Tuesday 26 August 2025 10:33 EDT
The hearing was adjiurned until October 3 with a trial date set for January 12
The hearing was adjiurned until October 3 with a trial date set for January 12 (Chris Ison/PA)

Two Ukrainian nationals have appeared in court charged with smuggling migrants into the UK onboard a yacht.

Vladyslav Cherniavskyi, 37, and Oleksandr Yavtushenko, 43, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court charged with facilitating illegal immigration.

The charges follow the interception of a yacht off the coast of the Isle of Wight on July 20 in an operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), Border Force and French law enforcement, which saw the vessel escorted into Gosport Marina, Hampshire.

Four migrants, three Albanian males and a Vietnamese female, were handed over to the immigration authorities, according to the NCA.

Judge David Melville KC adjourned the hearing until October 3 with a trial date set for January 12.

He said: “This hearing will be adjourned until October 3, both defendants will be remanded in custody.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in