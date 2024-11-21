Watch live: Defence secretary John Healey faces MPs as Ukraine fires British missiles at Russia for first time
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as defence secretary John Healey faces MPs on Thursday (21 November) as Ukraine fired British missiles at Russia for the first time.
The British-made missile – which Kyiv has been lobbying to use beyond Russia’s borders for months – was fired at Russia on Wednesday, with images published by Russian military bloggers purporting to show Storm Shadow fragments in Russia’s Kursk region, beyond Ukraine’s northeastern border.
Meanwhile, Russia today launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from Astrakhan region during a morning attack, Ukraine’s air force said.
Ukraine’s military also said it shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia during the attack.
The Russian attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said, at a time of escalating moves in the 33-month-old war launched by Russia in Ukraine.
It was unclear from the statement what the intercontinental ballistic missile targeted and whether it caused any damage.
The missiles have a range of thousands of kilometres and can be used for delivering nuclear warheads, though they can also have conventional warheads.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments