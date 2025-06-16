Visa schemes in UK leave Ukraine’s war refugees in limbo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lidiia, a 36-year-old Ukrainian refugee, is facing the daunting prospect of returning to her war-torn homeland after rebuilding her life in Britain. Fleeing Ukraine in 2022 with her newborn and toddler, she now fears that the lack of a clear path to permanent residency will force her back next year.

"Even if they say there's a ceasefire ... I will have in my mind that in five, six years, (the Russians) are going to be back," she said. "And then my son will have to be a soldier. My daughter might be killed or raped."

Lidiia, who requested anonymity to protect her privacy, is among the 218,000 Ukrainians who sought refuge in Britain under special visas since 2022.

As her initial visa nears expiration, and with only an 18-month extension on offer, her future remains uncertain.

According to a 2024 Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey, nearly 70 per cent of Ukrainians in Britain wish to remain, but without a clear legal status, many may be compelled to seek refuge elsewhere or return to their homeland.

With Ukraine urging citizens to come back - it created the Ministry of National Unity last December to facilitate the return of nearly 7 million citizens - and Britain offering no permanent resettlement process, Lidiia feels trapped.

She says her children feel more British than Ukrainian and have close bonds with their community in northern England.

"I want to stay in the UK, 100 per cent. If the UK doesn't want us to stay, I will go back to Ukraine and just hope that we'll survive. There is no other choice," said the charity worker.

‘Give people a choice’

open image in gallery People hold placards and Ukrainian national flags in Trafalgar Square, during a 'London stands with Ukraine' protest march and vigil, in central London ( AFP via Getty Images )

Britain has two visa schemes for Ukrainian refugees: one for those with family already in the UK - a route that has now closed - and the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme that allowed Britons to offer accommodation to those fleeing the war.

In February this year, the government opened an 18-month Ukrainian Protection Extension visa to those whose initial three-year visas were due to expire this year.

But none of these schemes offer the option of staying permanently and the Home Office, or interior ministry, has yet to propose further visa extensions.

"Our offer of temporary sanctuary is in line with the Ukrainian government's strong desire for the future return of its citizens, and does not lead to settlement," a Home Office spokesperson said in emailed comments.

Ukrainian support charity Opora said Ukrainians should have the choice to resettle in Britain and could help rebuild Ukraine from afar by, for example, sending back remittances.

"Ukraine will need people going back to rebuild, of course, but closing off options and thereby forcing people to go back will not build a happy cohort of returnees. So give people a choice," said managing director Stan Beneš.

Route to resettlement?

open image in gallery Ukrainian refugees learning English at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London ( PA )

In early June, the European Commission proposed extending temporary protection for around 4.26 million Ukrainian refugees in the European Union until March 2027.

It also recommended member states start transitioning those who want to stay to other legal statuses, for instance by offering work permits and student visas.

Settled, a charity that supports EU citizens and Ukrainians in Britain, urged London to follow suit and increase the duration of the extension visa to 36 months from 18, and also offer resettlement possibilities, as is the case for Afghans and Hong Kongers.

"Ukrainians should be given a path to settlement. We have children who have been born and are growing up in the UK. English is their first language," said Yuliia Ismail, an immigration adviser at Settled.

She said she had seen an increase in Ukrainians wanting to apply for asylum, despite a record backlog, because if they were successful they would be able to stay indefinitely.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were nearly 380 asylum claims by Ukrainians, compared to 570 in all of 2024 and around 100 the year before, according to official data.

"This uncertainty pushes people to the asylum system," Ismail said.

Stuck in limbo

Even with an 18-month visa extension, many Ukrainians are unable secure rental accommodation or work contracts because of uncertainty over their ultimate status, charities say.

More than a third of Ukrainians surveyed by the ONS in 2024 said they were looking for work, and only a third said they were working in the same sector as they did in Ukraine.

A February report by the British Red Cross said without jobs, many Ukrainians were unable to rent properties and were more than twice as likely to be homeless than the general population.

Maria, a 40-year-old single mother from Kyiv living in Scotland, said she could not find teaching work despite retraining to get local qualifications and applying for around 100 jobs.

Maria, who also used a pseudonym for privacy, said employers were not interested in hiring Ukrainians for longer-term jobs.

"It really distresses me. We cannot buy anything new for our home like a wardrobe, even an extra spoon. What will we do if we need to leave? Everyday life is just unstable. I cannot think about what tomorrow will be," she said.