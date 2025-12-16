Path to Ukraine peace not ‘straight line’, Starmer says after ‘productive’ talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has cautioned that the path to peace in Ukraine was “not an entirely straight line” after “productive” talks in Berlin.

The Prime Minister and other European leaders set out conditions for any peace deal with Russia after a Monday meeting in the German capital, with security guarantees backed by the US.

Downing Street said setting out the UK’s contribution to a Europe-led multinational force in Ukraine – a proposal forming part of the new package of security guarantees – was “a few steps away yet”.

Sir Keir, updating his Cabinet on the Berlin discussions on Tuesday, said progress had been made.

“The Prime Minister said we were making progress, including on security guarantees,” according to a No 10 readout.

“He said it was clear the path to peace was not an entirely straight line but that the meeting in Berlin last night had been productive.”

Defence Secretary John Healey meanwhile said the Ukraine war was at a “major moment” with progress in the US-led peace push “further advanced than at any time” during the conflict, but urged allies to keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin.

He told a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), which he chaired alongside German defence minister Boris Pistorius, that they had a “clear-cut” mission to help Ukraine in its fight today while securing peace tomorrow.

“We are at a major moment in this war,” Mr Healey told the group of around 50 nations committed to providing military support for Kyiv.

“The US-led push for peace is advancing, and yesterday in Berlin there were signals of a progress in the peace talks which is further advanced than at any time during this war.”

Funding would continue to go to UK troops so they were “ready to deploy when peace comes, with troops on the ground and jets in the air”, he said.

But at the same time, the Russian president continued drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, he added.

“We must step up our support still further, to put pressure on Putin to do a deal, but also to protect the Ukrainians during the winter months,” he said.

On Monday, European leaders said in a joint statement that they and the US had agreed to work together to provide “robust security guarantees” as well as support for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

It included six commitments for any peace deal, including an 800,000-troop limit on the Ukrainian military, deployment of a European multinational force in the country and strong support for Ukraine’s membership of the EU.

Asked what Britain’s input into the force could be, Sir Keir’s spokesman told reporters: “I think that’s kind of a few steps away yet.

“We’ve always said that the first step is to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“I think we’re a step closer to that today after this productive meeting yesterday, but we are still at a critical moment in discussions. There is a lot of work to do.

“We haven’t yet got to the stage where we would comment on that kind of specific.”

A previous draft of the US-backed proposal had suggested limiting Ukraine’s armed forces to 600,000 troops, but the higher figure is more acceptable to Kyiv and only slightly below its current level.

Other conditions included a legally binding commitment from allies to come to Ukraine’s aid if it was attacked by Russia again.

But it featured no mention of Ukrainian membership of Nato, and no hard conditions on whether Kyiv should cede territory to Russia, beyond saying this was a decision “for the people of Ukraine”.

Officials are optimistic that there could be some movement on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, after positive progress has been made over the last few weeks.

Ukraine and 34 other countries have approved plans to establish a compensation body to pay for damages caused by Moscow’s invasion, with the EU mulling the use of frozen Russian money for that purpose.

Monday’s meeting in Berlin follows almost a year of discussions about a peace deal following US president Donald Trump’s promise to end the war on his first day in office in January.

Moscow has so far resisted calls for a ceasefire, and is strongly opposed to any deal that sees Nato troops deployed in Ukraine.

Russia has also repeatedly pushed for Ukraine to give up territory in any peace deal, with Mr Trump appearing at times to suggest he would support Kyiv surrendering territory in exchange for peace.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the draft peace plan discussed in Berlin was “very workable” but rejected the US push for transferring territory to Russia.