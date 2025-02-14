Irish leaders say Ukraine must decide conditions for a ‘just’ peace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s premier and deputy premier have said Ukraine must determine the conditions for a “just” peace.

They were speaking before attending the Munich Security Conference this weekend, where the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ceasefire in Gaza are expected to be discussed.

The annual conference is taking place as US President Donald Trump claimed that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to start talks on ending the invasion of Ukraine.

I will be reiterating Ireland’s long-standing support for a robust rules-based international order, strong multinational institutions and our unambiguous commitment to international law and fundamental human rights Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would not accept any agreements which do not include Kyiv in talks.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said it was important to stress “steadfast support” for Ukraine and help to achieve “a just and sustainable” peace.

The Taoiseach said the three-day Munich conference offered an “important opportunity” to discuss challenges.

Mr Martin will participate in an event about food security on Saturday hosted by Mr Zelensky.

“Ireland is and will remain militarily neutral, and that is well understood and respected,” he said.

“But this does not remove us from the discussion on how we meet the security risks faced by us all and how we keep ourselves safe, especially from new cyber and hybrid threats.

“I will be reiterating Ireland’s long-standing support for a robust rules-based international order, strong multinational institutions and our unambiguous commitment to international law and fundamental human rights.”

Mr Martin added: “It is more important than ever to stress our steadfast support for Ukraine and our strong commitment to helping them achieve a just and sustainable peace based on the principles of the UN Charter.

In Munich, I will reaffirm Ireland’s continuing solidarity and support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression, as we approach the third anniversary of the full invasion Tanaiste Simon Harris

“The terms and conditions for any peace agreement must be in line with these principles.

“There can be no agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine.

“On the situation in Gaza, we need to work with partners to ensure the continued implementation of the hostage release and ceasefire deal, and a continued surge in unhindered humanitarian assistance.

“I will also discuss with partners the prospects for a lasting peace settlement, based on a two-state solution.”

Irish deputy premier Simon Harris said that Ireland remained committed to a “just and lasting” peace for Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mr Harris said the “changing” global and European security context will be top of the agenda.

“Ireland’s commitment to a values-based foreign policy and to a policy of military neutrality does not insulate us from the impacts of a rapidly changing and volatile international security environment,” the Tanaiste said.

“In Munich, I will reaffirm Ireland’s continuing solidarity and support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression, as we approach the third anniversary of the full invasion.

“We remain committed to working to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“It will be important to ensure that Ukraine determines the terms, conditions and timelines for any peace agreement.”

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs and defence minister, said he would engage with Arab, European and transatlantic partners on Gaza and the Middle East.

He said: “At a critical moment for the ceasefire and hostage release deal, we need to see further release of hostages, the continuation of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza and a clear framework for the return of those displaced.

“We must also maintain space for a political solution.

“The only just and sustainable peaceful solution, for both Palestinians and Israelis, is a two-state solution.”

The summit of political and security figures in Munich comes a day after a car was driven into a union demonstration in the Bavarian capital, injuring at least 28 people including children.

The incident is being called an attack by German authorities.

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested as a suspect.