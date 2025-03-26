Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five traumatised lions rescued from the Ukrainian warzone have found a new home at a sanctuary in England, following an international rescue effort.

The lions – male African lion Rori and lionesses Amani, Lira, Vanda, and Yuna – endured harrowing experiences near the front lines of the conflict.

They arrived at the Big Cat Sanctuary near Ashford, Kent, after a 12-hour journey from temporary shelters in Belgium.

The lions' individual stories paint a grim picture of neglect and abandonment.

Yuna, who arrived at the sanctuary in August, was confined to a small brick cell and suffered shellshock after missile debris landed near her enclosure. Rori was mistreated in a private menagerie.

Amani and Lira were likely bred for tourist photo opportunities as cubs. Vanda was found severely malnourished after spending her life confined to an apartment.

open image in gallery Rori the African lion was mistreated in a private menagerie ( AP )

"All of these five lions were originally from the illegal pet trade and wildlife trade," explained Cameron Whitnall, managing director of the Big Cat Sanctuary.

"None of them came from zoos."

The sanctuary's new Lion Rescue Centre, which officially opens on Tuesday, provides a safe haven for the rescued animals.

The centre offers specialised care and a chance for the lions to recover from their traumatic experiences.

The lions were saved by the Wild Animals Rescue Centre, run by Natalia Popova, a Ukrainian woman who has saved hundreds of abandoned pets and zoo animals since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Lions, tigers, leopards, wolves, deer, monkeys and more have passed through her shelter, a converted horse stable near Kyiv. Hundreds have been sent abroad for treatment and recovery.

open image in gallery Cameron Whitnall feeds Yuna at her new home ( AP )

Mr Whitnall was determined to bring the five lions to Britain, even though the sanctuary had nowhere to put them.

A fundraising campaign launched in May 2024 raised more than £500,000 to cover the costs of transportation, veterinary care and building a new home for the cats.

Staff say they are adapting well to their enclosures, which have been designed around each lion’s individual needs.

Yuna and Rori, who have coordination issues, got gently landscaped environments where they can’t fall from a height, while sisters Amani and Lira have trees to climb.

Vanda, the most playful and confident of the lions, has an enclosure that includes a water feature.

open image in gallery Vanda is the most confident of the five lions ( AP )

“I’m sure it’s a bit of a journey. We've got more to do, but they are taking everything so incredibly well,” said curator Briony Smith, who looks after the animals.

“You can already tell that there is improvement in their care and their welfare and the way that they feel about that.”

Ms Smith and Mr Whitnall are still getting to know their four newest charges. They have already formed a strong bond with Yuna, who had never been on grass until she was rescued.

“She could barely walk,” Mr Whitnall said. “She was suffering from shellshock and concussion. She was so severely bad that they were actually going to euthanise her.

“But we managed to step in and get her out of the war zone, and she’s just come on leaps and bounds since being here at the sanctuary.

“We’re just so happy with her progress. She’s a beautiful lioness now.”