Sunak: UK and Europe should consider providing Ukraine with military presence

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has urged the Government and its European allies to consider providing Ukraine with a “military presence across land, air and sea”, in the event of a peace deal.

Mr Sunak said the UK should lead when it comes to military support for Ukraine, and a military presence would give the country confidence that peace will endure.

The Government aims to “put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to enable it to negotiate”, defence minister Maria Eagle told the Commons.

During an urgent question on Ukraine, the minister said “there can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine being involved” and warned unchecked aggression on one continent “emboldens regimes on another”.

This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to start talks on ending the conflict.

On Thursday, Mr Sunak said: “Can I ask the minister if she agrees with me that in this new world, and in the event of any peace deal, that the United Kingdom and its European allies must lead in providing Ukraine military support and potentially military presence across land, air and sea, to give Ukraine confidence that any peace will endure?

“And can I assure the Government that it will have my support, if that’s what it decides to do.”

Ms Eagle replied: “I can confirm that we aim to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to enable it to negotiate, and that involves continuing to supply them with the arms and weapons that they need in order to fight, because fighting is still going on in a very fierce manner in that country.

“So we need to step up and make sure we do that.”

She added that 58% of aid and support received by Ukraine last year was from European nations.

Opening the session, Ms Eagle had said to MPs: “Nato’s job is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for any talks, but there can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine being involved.

“We want to see a durable peace and no return to conflict and aggression. That’s the only way in which this war can end with the kind of security that President Trump and (US Defence) Secretary (Pete) Hegseth have referred to.”

She added: “Ukraine’s security matters to global security. It’s why the vital UDCG (Ukraine Defence Contact Group) coalition of 50 nations and partners stretches from the Indo-Pacific to South America because this war was never about the fate of just one nation.

“When the border of one country is redrawn by force, it undermines the security of all nations. The US is serious about stability in the Indo-Pacific, as are we – that’s why the Prime Minister announced that the carrier strike group will go there next year. If aggression goes unchecked on one continent, it emboldens regimes on another.

“So on stepping up for Ukraine, we are and we will. On stepping up for European security, we are and we will.”

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “Negotiations without the direct involvement of Ukraine would be unthinkable.”

Mr Cartlidge noted Mr Trump has been right to highlight that some Nato nations spend “far below what is expected and required” on defence.

He also sought assurances that the UK Government would use “every lever possible” to remind all Nato members that if Mr Putin is “seen to somehow win from any settlement that may bring a temporary end to the conflict, but it will not make the world a safer place”.

Mr Cartlidge added: “Far from it, this would be an illusion of peace likely to send a very dangerous signal to other potential adversaries.”

Liberal Democrat Europe spokesperson James MacCleary said: “This is a moment of great peril for us all.”

He added: “Does the minister agree with me that the US’s actions are a betrayal of our Ukrainian friends who have fought so hard for their freedom, and of the UK, and of all of our European allies as well?

“Will the Government step up and show British leadership, starting by passing urgent legislation to seize the frozen Russian assets so we can support Ukraine whatever the US does?”

Ms Eagle replied: “I don’t accept what (Mr MacCleary) said about being betrayed by our allies, the US secretary for defence has made it clear that he wants durable peace, and that is what he and the President are proceeding to try and obtain.”