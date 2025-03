David Lammy condemns latest Russian strikes on Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has condemned the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine as “abhorrent”, as Moscow continued its barrage.

The Foreign Secretary said the “barbaric aggression only strengthens our resolve” to support Kyiv, after further strikes over the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that further Russian strikes prove “they are not thinking about how to end the war” and that he is “grateful to all the leaders, diplomats from partner countries, and civil society figures who support Ukraine”.

In a post on X on Saturday evening, Mr Lammy said: “This barbaric aggression only strengthens our resolve to Stand With Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky had earlier said that 11 people had died in a strike in the city of Dobropillya, and that there had been further attacks in Donetsk, Kharkiv and the southern regions.

He added: “Russia continues to prove with its cruelty, day after day, that nothing has changed for them in Moscow – they are not thinking about how to end the war, but how to destroy and capture more while the world allows them to continue. Of course, we are doing everything we can to protect lives.”

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to join talks with counterparts next week, as the UK and France lead efforts to get nations to commit to a “coalition of the willing” to back a peace deal in Ukraine.

The UK’s diplomatic push on securing a peace deal continued on Saturday, as Sir Keir Starmer welcomed a commitment from Australia to “consider contributing” after a call with his counterpart Anthony Albanese.

A readout of the conversation from a Downing Street spokesperson said: “He welcomed Prime Minister Albanese’s commitment to consider contributing to a coalition of the willing for Ukraine and looked forward to the chiefs of defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday.”

Officials from about 20 largely European and Commonwealth countries took part in the talks about the peacekeeping coalition earlier this week.

Not all the countries interested in the plan would necessarily provide troops to a peacekeeping force but they could potentially contribute in other ways.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak warned that Kyiv could be left without support and compensation if Russian assets are not seized.

The former prime minister reiterated his calls for ministers to seize frozen state assets to help Ukraine in the war and put more pressure on Russia.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Sunak said that Moscow “will undoubtedly owe Ukraine reparations for the horrific damage it has inflicted on the country”.

He said that “Ukraine needs financial support without delay as it continues to defend itself against this brutal assault”, and warned “there is a danger that if these assets are not seized now, Ukraine may never get the support it needs and the compensation it deserves.”

“Now is a time for action,” Mr Sunak added.

“We must move to seize Russian state assets and transfer them to Ukraine so it can defend itself at its moment of maximum need.”

Last week Mr Zelensky was present as Chancellor Rachel Reeves and her Ukrainian counterpart Sergei Marchenko signed a £2.26 billion loan agreement to support Kyiv’s military and the costs of rebuilding after the war.

Ministers expect that the loan will be repaid with the profits of frozen Russian assets.