Charity installs solar-powered operating rooms in Ukraine as war disrupts power

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish charity has completed the installation of six solar-powered children’s surgical theatres in western Ukraine, as the region faces ongoing bombing and power disruption in the war with Russia.

Kids Operating Room has completed the fit-out of six new paediatric operating rooms at a hospital in western Ukraine.

The work was frequently interrupted by air raid sirens and the need for staff to rush to bomb shelters.

Many of those who fled the full-scale war in other parts of Ukraine have settled in the west of the country.

It is hoped the six new operating rooms will enable more than 12,000 additional operations to take place every year.

The region has been frequently targeted by missile and drone bombardments, making electricity supplies uncertain.

Garreth Wood, co-founder of Kids Operating Room, travelled to Ukraine for the installations.

He said: “These children can’t wait for an end to the war.

“Our job is to take the side of innocent children during any conflict and to make sure surgeons have the equipment they need to keep operating safely.

“These new theatres represent practical, tangible support that allows local teams to continue their vital work.”

Each operating room has been designed to international surgical standards and fitted with solar-powered systems to ensure the lights never go out during an operation.

The hospital’s existing theatres depend on the national grid and generators.

“These new operating rooms mean we can treat every child who needs us, even during blackouts or emergencies,” said Dr Zoryana Ivanyuk, the hospital’s deputy director and paediatric anaesthesiologist.

“Before Kids Operating Room’s support, we sometimes had to delay vital operations.

“Now we have the light, space and equipment to keep working safely.”

Founded in 2018 by Edinburgh couple Nicola Wood MBE and Garreth Wood MBE, Kids Operating Room has installed 111 paediatric operating rooms across 36 countries.