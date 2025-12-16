British paratrooper killed in Ukraine to be brought back to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British paratrooper who was killed in a “tragic accident” in Ukraine is set to be brought back to the UK.

The repatriation of Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, will take place at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Wednesday afternoon after his death last week.

A private, family-only ceremony will be held before the cortege departs, passing the memorial garden in Carterton before reaching John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said.

L/Cpl Hooley, who was due to be promoted to corporal rank next month, was killed as he watched Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.

The Parachute Regiment soldier, who had previously been deployed to Afghanistan, Africa and eastern Europe, was described as “the glue” and “the laughter within his team”, and someone who had “a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone”.

In a tribute, his company commander said: “His energy and enthusiasm were simply extraordinary.

“He provided spark that lifted others, a drive that inspired, and a zest for life that reminded us all how to live with purpose and joy. And we loved him for it.

“George had a rare gift: a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone.

“Whether you were a lifelong friend, a colleague, or someone he had just met, he made you feel valued.

“He listened – properly listened – and he cared. His door was always open, and his heart even more so.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said L/Cpl Hooley’s life was “full of courage and determination”.

He told MPs: “He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”

The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in the country, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

The presence of paratroopers in Ukraine has not previously been disclosed by the Government.

The Parachute Regiment is an airborne infantry regiment of the British Army, primarily based at Merville Barracks in Colchester.