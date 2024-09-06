Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The UK will send 650 missiles to Ukraine in a £162 million commitment to the country’s defence against Russia, John Healey is expected to say during a visit to Germany.

The Defence Secretary will announce Britain’s latest commitment to Kyiv’s war effort when he meets fellow ministers from across Europe at a defence summit.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will take place at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany.

Mr Healey will use his first appearance as Defence Secretary at the latest meeting of the group to reaffirm the new Government’s commitment to president Volodymyr Zelensky’s war-torn nation.

“This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine’s air defences and demonstrates our new Government’s commitment to stepping up support for Ukraine,” Mr Healey said ahead of the summit.

He added: “In recent days we have seen the tragic cost of Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on Poltava and Lviv. These new UK-made missiles will support Ukraine to defend its people, infrastructure, and territory from Putin’s brutal attacks.

“With our international partners today, we will show that we are united for Ukraine. And we will discuss how best we can work together to improve support. Because the security of the UK and Europe starts in Ukraine.”

A rescue worker extinguishes a fire in a car destroyed by a Russian strike in Lviv, Ukraine (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AP) ( AP )

The 650 Lightweight Multirole Missile (LLM) systems will help boost Ukraine’s air defence capabilities as it continues to defend against the Russian invasion and are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

The UK has delivered hundreds of LLM to Ukraine in the past, and the latest order is expected to be the first part of an effort to step up European defence production in aid of the war effort.

The package has been primarily funded through the UK’s latest £3 billion a year package for Ukraine, alongside contributions from Norway and others.