Heavy downpours brings threat of flooding as Met Office issues weather warnings

Flooding and travel disruptions are likely to take place across parts of the country on Thursday, as forecasters predict heavy rain to cause a ‘danger to life’.

Amber and yellow warnings have been issued across areas of Scotland by the Met Office, along with further yellow warnings for northern Ireland, parts of south Wales and south west England.

The amber warning will run until 6pm on Thursday and affect parts of Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Highlands, Eilean Siar, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Another yellow warning for rain is in place for most of the north east of Scotland until 11.59pm on Friday.

Forecasters expect up to 20mm to fall during Thursday across South Wales, Somerset and parts of Devon and Dorset, where a yellow warning is due to start at 8am.

open image in gallery Amber and yellow warnings have been issued across parts of Scotland by the Met Office, along with further yellow warnings for northern Ireland, parts of south Wales and south west England ( Met Office )

The warning will run until 4pm on Thursday when the heaviest of rain will then clear to the north east.

Rain will be persistent and heavy during Thursday with widespread accumulations of 60-80 mm likely and as much as 100-120 mm over high ground in Scotland, the Met Office has said.

In some places up to 40mm of rain is predicted to fall mainly on high ground, with widespread rain of 15-25mm falling throughout the day.

The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses are likely to face flooding in the more affected areas, with probable travel delays and cancellations to public transport, with some communities possibly experiencing power cuts.

ScotRail has speed restrictions in place for its route from Perth to Inverness until 9.30am on Saturday, and its Aberdeen to Inverness routes until 12pm on Friday.

Ferry operator CalMax has cancelled all Oban-Coll-Tiree services on Thursday and says some other services may be cancelled or delayed at short notice.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution on various crossings around Scotland, as spray and flooding is likely to cause difficult driving conditions and possible road closures. Police Scotland has urged drivers to take extra care when travelling while the weather warnings are in place. Restrictions due to high winds were issued on the Forth Road Bridge on Thursday morning.

The Met Office has said there is a good chance that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads. The forecasting service has advised people in the affected areas to prepare a flood kit to save them from loss of damage to their home or business. The flood kit should include: insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries; a first aid kit, prescription medicines and supplies for looking after your family members or pets; and warm, waterproof clothes, blankets, food and water.