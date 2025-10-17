UK faces wet weekend as Met Office issues rain weather warning for Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set for a miserable weekend ahead after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland for Sunday.

Heavy rain will hit the whole of Northern Ireland on Saturday night, before it gradually clears to the east on Sunday morning, the Met Office said.

According to the forecaster, the rain will be “heaviest in the South East”. Around 20 to 30mm of rain is expected to accumulate widely, while 60 to 100 mm could build up over the Mournes up to the early hours of Sunday morning.

The warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to midday.

Flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, as well as interruptions to power supplies and other services. The Met Office also said journey times will be affected due to spray and flooding on roads.

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland for Sunday ( Met Office )

The rest of the UK is in for a mixed bag this weekend, but Saturday is set to feel brighter. Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “We’ll definitely see the best of any sunshine, as we have seen, in probably eastern areas.

“It’s hard to say exactly where we’ll see the sunniest spells but it might just feel a bit brighter than we’ve seen recently.”

She warned it could still be a cloudy day for many, but with “a few more breaks in the cloud on Saturday compared to what we’ve seen recently”.

open image in gallery A damp start is in store for Sunday in most places ( PA Wire )

Ms Glaisyer said there will probably be “quite a damp start” to Sunday with most places likely to see rain throughout the day and windier conditions as well.

She continued: “That weather front clears through later Sunday and then we’re into a generally quite changeable setup as we head into the early part of next week – sunny spells, heavy blustery showers, perhaps merging into some longer spells of rain, and it’s a kind of similar setup throughout much of the week.”

A phenomenon known as “anticyclonic gloom” – brought about by an anticyclone or high-pressure system settled over the country – has caused the grey conditions this week, according to the forecaster.

It occurs when air sinks towards the ground under high pressure, trapping a thin layer of moisture or low cloud close to the surface which the October sun cannot break through.

UK five-day weather forecast

Tonight

Remaining settled albeit rather cloudy overnight with further light drizzle in places. Feeling chilly beneath clear skies in Scotland with patchy fog forming by dawn. Breezier in the far West.

Saturday

Cloudy for many with any brighter breaks short-lived, as a veil of high cloud spills from the West. Becoming breezier for all later, with rain moving into the far West.

Sunday to Tuesday

Unsettled and breezy, with rain spreading eastwards through Sunday, prolonged and heavy in places. Further blustery showers from Monday, some thundery, though a few sunny spells too. Temperatures near normal.