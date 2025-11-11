Met Office reveals where snow could hit UK after heavy rain weather warnings issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across the country as it reveals what areas may see snow this week.

Parts of south-west Scotland, southern Wales, south-west England and Northern Ireland have been hit with yellow warnings, as outbreaks of rain arrive on Tuesday morning.

Bands of heavy and persistent rain will be followed by cooler air moving in from the North, which will bring below freezing overnight temperatures to Scotland, with potential for some snow on higher ground.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “The UKis in for an unsettled week of weather, with frequent spells of heavy rain and at times strong, gusty winds.

“There will be spells of drier and brighter weather at times, and temperatures will begin to fall closer to average for the time of year from the north. We will see a return of below freezing temperatures in Scotland overnight, with even the chance of some snow over mountains on Wednesday night.”

open image in gallery The weather warnings are in place until midnight on Tuesday ( The Met Office )

Around 20 to 40mm of rain is expected in parts of south-west Scotland, accompanied by winds, which will strengthen along exposed coastlines, with gusts to gale force possible.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland will continue to see precipitation falling as rain, according to the Met Office.

Devon and Cornwall should expect heavy rain and southerly winds, with a 20 to 40mm downpour widely.

Meanwhile, around 30 to 50mm of rain could fall widely in southern Wales, and 20 to 30mm in Northern Ireland.

The yellow warnings will all have lifted by midnight on Tuesday, with no other warnings issued for the rest of the week. The Met Office has warned of delays to traffic and possible flooding and disruption across the regions affected.

open image in gallery Outbreaks of rain will persist throughout the week ( PA )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

Rain will spread into the North and West through Tuesday, turning heavy at times, particularly in the West. Staying dry in the East but largely cloudy. Turning windy through the morning, but staying fairly mild.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain will continue, gradually becoming less heavy overnight. Rain will also move into the East. Winds gradually easing. Chilly in the North, but mild in the South.

Wednesday

Further rain on Wednesday across parts of England and Wales, and northern Scotland. Some drier and brighter intervals in northern areas and later in the South East. Breezy.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Turning colder in the north with overnight frosts. Outbreaks of heavy rain continuing in southern and central areas. Strong easterly winds developing.