Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for rain despite 22C heat forecast

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain in Northern Ireland, North West England, South West England, the West Midlands and Wales.

The alert comes as meteorologists previously announced that the midweek would bring temperatures potentially topping 20C in many areas.

After a stretch of wet, col, and blustery weather that has characterised the beginning of October, the warm spell was expected to bring a brief respite.

But forecasters are now warning the country is braced for spells of heavy rain that could cause disruption.

Yellow warnings for heavy rain are in place for northeastern areas of the country ( Met Office )

The yellow warning for rain will be in effect from this evening until midday tomorrow. During this period, heavy downpours are expected, with many areas likely to see 10-20mm of rain.

However, some locations could experience considerably more in a short six-hour window.

Isolated thunderstorms could also take place, adding the risk of lightning and travel disruption.

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of heavy and perhaps thundery rain will push north and eastwards across the UK through the evening and overnight. A mild night to come.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow....