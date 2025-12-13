Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flooding and heavy rain could cause travel chaos in parts of the UK this weekend, and forecasters have warned of the potential “threats to life” from fast-flowing rivers.

The Met Office said flooding and travel disruption are expected on Saturday – with parts of western Scotland and north-west England due to experience “heavy and persistent rain”.

The washout will likely lead to power cuts, floodwater, and travel delays, the forecaster warned.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for late Saturday afternoon, with more than 100mm of rainfall possible.

Cumbria is expected to be the worst affected area, where the Met Office said more than 200mm of rain “could accumulate in places during this 48-hour period”.

Rain is due to develop across western Scotland by late Saturday morning and gusts of 60-70mph are possible along coastal areas.

Weather warnings have also been issued for north Wales, north-westerly parts of England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The Met Office warned of possible threats to life from deep and fast-flowing rivers and “possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses” following the expected rainfall.

The forecaster said some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Outbreaks of rain are also expected to affect Northern Ireland, including the capital Belfast on Sunday.

The Met Office said: “The rain will be heavy and persistent at times with accumulations of 20-30mm expected to develop widely. Over 50mm could accumulate across higher ground.”

The forecaster said rain in Northern Ireland should clear by Monday morning along with the rest of the UK.

Some areas of north-west England will continue to see showers until late Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere, the weekend weather will be notably different. The southern half of the UK will be dry and bright, with much lighter winds.

The Met Office said cloudless skies, patches of frost, mist and fog are expected in the south of England on Saturday morning.

Sunday will remain dry for many throughout the day. There will be more cloud followed by the band of rain slowly moving south-east through Sunday night and Monday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “The north west of the UK is set for a very wet weekend.

“We have issued numerous severe weather warnings for rain, and it is possible that these could be upgraded so I’d advise people to keep an eye on the forecast and for Met Office weather warnings.”

Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Significant surface water flooding impacts are possible in parts of the north of England on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“There are also possible significant river flooding impacts in parts of the north of England on Sunday and Monday, with minor flooding impacts possible more widely across northern England over the weekend.”

Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “I’m in continual contact with the Environment Agency as heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the north of England, especially Cumbria, this weekend.

“We’re co-ordinating with local authorities and emergency services to keep communities safe, and I thank them for their vital work.

“I urge people to follow local advice, sign up for flood warnings, and stay up to date with the latest information.”