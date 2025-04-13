Warm UK weather to come to an end with hail, thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s run of warm spring weather has come to an abrupt end, as the Met Office forecasts hail, thunder and heavy rain in the days ahead.

Britons soaked up the last of the sun over the weekend, with Saturday marking the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures soared to 24C.

But the sunny spell has now subsided, making way for more unsettled weather in the week ahead.

open image in gallery Britons soaked up the last of the sun over the weekend, with Saturday marking the hottest day of the year so far ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

As rain began to fall across the UK on Sunday, the Met Office said showers could continue into the evening with “perhaps with some hail and thunder at times” in the West.

The forecasters said a “more organised band of showers” will move eastwards across parts of Britain on Monday, alongside some “heavy rain with a risk of thunder”.

Met Office spokesperson Craig Snell said next week will be a “mixed bag”.

open image in gallery People being served drinks ahead of the Boat Race in Hammersmith, London, before the rain began ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

He said: “It is going to be a more changeable week this week compared to what we have been used to for the last two to three weeks.

“High pressure has gone away now and we’re just going to be firmly under the influence of low pressure as we go through the week ahead.

“It’s not going to be a complete washout – we will see some further sunnier moments, but most of the UK will see some rain at some point.

open image in gallery As rain began to fall across the UK on Sunday, the Met Office said showers could continue into the evening ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

“Compared to the day-on-day blue skies we had last week it is going to feel very different during the week ahead.”

Mr Snell expects “plenty of wet weather” from Tuesday, particularly in England and Wales. Snow is also likely across mountaintops, mainly in Scotland, but it may drift into the northern Pennines.

Towards the end of the week and into the long Easter weekend, Mr Snell said it would become a “changeable picture”.

open image in gallery People sheltering from the rain underneath a pub awning in Hammersmith, London on Sunday ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

“Some places will see rain, others some sunshine, depending on where you are in the UK on Thursday and Friday one day will be wetter than the other,” he said.

“Not cold by any means, but compared to the first week of the Easter holidays, the second week does look like a bit more of a mixed bag across the UK.”

After a prolonged dry spell, the rain will be welcome for some after the UK saw temperatures far above the average for April in recent weeks.

The warm weather has come alongside hayfever risks, with swathes of England and Wales having been warned of "very high" pollen levels over the weekend due to birch and ash tree pollen.