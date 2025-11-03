London to be hotter than Istanbul as Britain set for ‘unseasonably warm’ weather
Temperatures this week could reach highs of 18C when the average for Autumn this time of year is usually only around 11C in the South of England
Britons are set to be hit by warm spells this week which are “unseasonably mild” for this time of year, according to the Met Office.
The forecaster said that “temperatures will peak on Wednesday with the possibility of 18C in Eastern parts of England”.
Temperatures in the capital this week could soar as high as 17C this Thursday, while it is 16C in Istanbul and 14C in Madrid. The November average maximum temperature for the south of England is usually 11C.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Temperatures will be broadly above average across the UK through this week with temperatures returning to around average through next weekend.”
The Met Office said there will be highs of 17C on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the south of England, before dropping to 16C on Friday and settling down over the weekend.
A spokesperson for the forecaster, added: “Notably, temperatures overnight on Wednesday will be mild too, with temperatures only dropping to 14C in some places in the south.
“Further north, lows of 6C are forecast on Wednesday night in rural Scotland and rural Wales.”
The Met Office issued a statement on social media saying “If you got the big coat out at the weekend, you may want to put it away again as mild air has returned.”
The national weather service explained that temperatures across all areas are several degrees higher compared to this time on Sunday.
However with rain forecast for some they advise a thinner raincoat which may still prove useful.
Despite the warmer temperatures the forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday as they expect “further persistent and at times heavy rain”, to follow Monday’s rainfall which has been heavy in places.
This may affect bus and train services and delay journey times. There is also a strong possibility of a few homes and businesses being flooded. The service also predicts spray and flooding on roads, which could make journey times longer.
The Met Office has advised people to stay safe by checking flood advice in their area and assessing whether their property could be at risk of flooding using this criteria, potentially preparing a flood plan and emergency kit.
They have also said that if you must drive make sure to slow down, use main roads, display your dipped headlights and give yourself more time to react to slippery surfaces by keeping a bigger gap between vehicles. When parking try to park your car outside of the flood zones.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments