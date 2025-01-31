Cold, rainy weather not over for Britons in the lead-up to spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Milder weather has brought reprieve for Britons after widespread damage caused by back-to-back storms, but the UK is being warned to brace for further wet and windy conditions in the lead-up to spring.

According to the Met Office’s long-term prediction from 4-13 February, periods of wet weather are likely to affect northwestern parts of the UK, particularly early in this period.

Some heavy rain is possible and this is likely to be accompanied by spells of strong winds.

South of the Scottish border, it is likely to be more settled and whilst some rain can't be ruled out at times, there is likely to be plenty of dry weather through this period.

open image in gallery People shelter from the rain as they walk across London Bridge in central London ( PA Wire )

Winds will be lighter and this will bring the risk of overnight frost and fog, the Met Office said.

As Britons begin to anticipate the arrival of spring, areas of southern England will be spared snow for the time being.

After 14 February, brief colder spells are likely in between weather systems, and the south is likely to be at greatest risk of seeing some overnight frost and fog, the Met Office said.

Things will start to appear a little warmer and brighter as February draws to a close, the forecaster added.

WXCharts' weather forecast indicates that 9 February may be especially windy in the north of the UK, and that chilly conditions may persist until Valentine's Day.

Many areas of the north should prepare for a period of cold and snow, even though the highlands are projected to be most hit, WXCharts forecast showed.

open image in gallery Sheep feed in a snow-covered field near Shotts, North Lanarkshire ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

It comes as hundreds of thousands of people across the country were left without power after Storm Eowyn swept in on 24 January, wreaking significant damage, with gusts of up to 100mph.

The storm, which claimed one life north of the border, caused significant damage to infrastructure on the rail network, which led to many route closures.

The weather warnings in place during Storm Eowyn included a red “danger to life” alert between 10am and 5pm last Friday, which covered the central belt and Dumfries and Galloway and stretched north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute.

Calum Carmichael, 19, from New Cumnock, East Ayrshire, died after his car was hit by a falling tree in nearby Mauchline at about 6.45am on Friday before the red weather warning came into force.