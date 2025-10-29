Heavy rain and gale-force winds set to batter UK until next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormy weather with heavy downpours and gale-force winds are set to batter the UK from Thursday afternoon and into the weekend, forecasters say.

Gusts of up to 70mph could disrupt travel plans in the North West as gales hit the Irish Sea.

And a yellow weather warning has been issued for wind across Northern Ireland on Thursday from 1pm to 11pm.

open image in gallery ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The UK has just recovered from Storm Benjamin last week, when hurricane-force winds and downpours lashed much of Europe.

On Wednesday, heavy rain soaked southeast England, and Met Office forecasters say the weather will turn even more unsettled by the end of the week as a jet stream picks up low pressure and steers it over the country.

Some places could have mist and fog early on Thursday, the forecasters said, before blustery weather with heavy rain moves in, particularly across Northern Ireland. Gales could form, particularly later in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said Northern Ireland would have hazardous conditions, and in the North West of the UK wind speeds could reach 60mph or 70mph.

More heavy showers would fall on Friday and at the start of the weekend, he said.

open image in gallery Heavy rain soaked London and the South East on Wednesday morning ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

“Those showers may prove particularly heavy, with some hail in there as well on Friday, and again, some pretty blustery and squally winds around.”

Areas outside the North West could experience gusts of 50mph at times, which will make outdoor conditions feel colder than the UK maximum temperatures of 15C.

There were no clear signs of when the gales and downpours would end, Mr Vautrey said, although showers are forecast to become more isolated by Sunday.

“Even at the start of next week, we are expecting the areas of low pressure to be pushing towards the UK. So at the moment, the next week or so is looking pretty changeable.”