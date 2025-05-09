Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The governor of the Bank of England has said the UK must do “everything we can” to improve long-term trade by rebuilding ties with the EU.

Andrew Bailey told the BBC the deal would be “beneficial” to “rebuild” trade relationships with the EU, amid government talks with the EU to reset its trade and security relationship.

“It is important we do everything we can to ensure that whatever decisions are taken on the Brexit front do not damage the long-term trade position. So I hope that we can use this to start to rebuild that relationship,” he said.

Asked what impact a closer relationship between the UK and the EU would have on the economy and inflation, Mr Bailey said: "It would be beneficial. Having a more open economy to trade with the European Union. Because there has been a fall-off in goods trade with the EU over recent years."

open image in gallery Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, has said the UK must rebuild ties with the EU ( Carlos Jasso/PA Wire )

Mr Bailey spoke after a UK-US trade deal was agreed on Thursday, as he said the deal set an example to nations around the world.

“It demonstrates that trade deals are important. Trade deals can be done, and the trade is important… honestly, it seems an unpromising landscape at times,” he said.

“I hope that we can use these deals to rebuild the world trading system.”

Donald Trump unveiled a "historic agreement" with the UK on Thursday, marking the culmination of Sir Keir Starmer’s months-long charm offensive towards the US president.

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking on the phone to US president Donald Trump to discuss the trade deal ( PA Wire )

The deal is the first the US has announced since Mr Trump’s tariff regime was introduced last month, and speaking to the prime minister from the White House, the US president said the agreement was a “great deal for both countries”.

The deal, which the UK government has said will save “thousands of jobs”, will see car export tariffs slashed from 27.5 per cent to 10 per cent, for a quota of 100,000 UK cars. This, the government said, is almost the total the UK exported last year.

Mr Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on steel will be axed entirely, while a levy on ethanol – which is used to produce beer – coming into the UK from the US has been removed entirely.

In addition to this, the two governments have negotiated new reciprocal market access on beef, giving UK farmers a tariff-free quota of 13,000 metric tonnes of meat.