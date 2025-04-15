UK unemployment rate remains stagnant in latest figures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged in the three months to February, the Office for National Statistics has said.

New analysis, released on Tuesday, revealed the unemployment rate for people aged 16 years and over was estimated at 4.4 per cent in December 2024 to February 2025.

This is above estimates from a year ago, but largely unchanged in the latest quarter.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Regular pay growth remains strong having increased slightly in the latest period.

“Growth accelerated in the public sector as previous pay rises fully fed through to our headline figures, while pay in the private sector was little changed.

“The latest survey results estimate that the unemployment rate is unchanged on the previous three months, while separately the number of employees on payroll fell slightly over the same period.”

The new data also revealed that UK pay growth remained elevated after recent public sector pay increases.

ONS said average weekly pay grew by 5.9 per cent for the three months to February.

Meanwhile, UK average regular earnings growth decreased to 5.6 per cent in the three months to February and was 2.8 per cent higher after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account.

“We’re determined to get Britain working again as part of our Plan for Change by overhauling Jobcentres, creating good jobs, transforming skills, transitioning to net zero and delivering the biggest upgrade to rights at work for a generation,” minister for employment, Alison McGovern said.

“This month, local areas are also starting to roll out their plans to tackle the root causes of inactivity as we get Britain back to health and back to work – backed by a share of £125 million of investment.

“Real wages are continuing to rise, and the National Living Wage is also coming into effect this month – boosting working people’s payslips and improving living standards as part of our Plan for Change.”

