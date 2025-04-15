UK unemployment rate remains stagnant in latest figures
Rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent
The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged in the three months to February, the Office for National Statistics has said.
New analysis, released on Tuesday, revealed the unemployment rate for people aged 16 years and over was estimated at 4.4 per cent in December 2024 to February 2025.
This is above estimates from a year ago, but largely unchanged in the latest quarter.
ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Regular pay growth remains strong having increased slightly in the latest period.
“Growth accelerated in the public sector as previous pay rises fully fed through to our headline figures, while pay in the private sector was little changed.
“The latest survey results estimate that the unemployment rate is unchanged on the previous three months, while separately the number of employees on payroll fell slightly over the same period.”
The new data also revealed that UK pay growth remained elevated after recent public sector pay increases.
ONS said average weekly pay grew by 5.9 per cent for the three months to February.
Meanwhile, UK average regular earnings growth decreased to 5.6 per cent in the three months to February and was 2.8 per cent higher after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account.
“We’re determined to get Britain working again as part of our Plan for Change by overhauling Jobcentres, creating good jobs, transforming skills, transitioning to net zero and delivering the biggest upgrade to rights at work for a generation,” minister for employment, Alison McGovern said.
“This month, local areas are also starting to roll out their plans to tackle the root causes of inactivity as we get Britain back to health and back to work – backed by a share of £125 million of investment.
“Real wages are continuing to rise, and the National Living Wage is also coming into effect this month – boosting working people’s payslips and improving living standards as part of our Plan for Change.”
More follows on this story...
