One UK town to win £3.5 million in new government competition

A UK town will secure the “huge prize” of £3.5 million to deliver a cultural programme during the summer of 2028 through a new competition launched by the Culture Secretary.

The Town of Culture initiative is designed for small and medium-sized towns, with shortlisted communities receiving £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.

This new contest follows in the footsteps of the UK City of Culture competition, which was won by the Yorkshire city of Bradford for 2025.

“For far too long, too many people have felt left out of our national story,” Lisa Nandy said.

“These competitions are our chance to change that by shining a light on the places that have shaped our cultural life, but haven’t always had the recognition they deserve.

“We already know from the UK City of Culture that winning, and even bidding for, these titles brings real benefits – jobs, investment and opportunities for people to get creative and learn new skills.

“Now I want towns to be able to get these benefits too and that is why I am proud to launch the UK Town of Culture competition.

“Every place has a story worth telling, so I want to encourage towns across the UK to step forward and show us what makes them special.”

Applications for the Town of Culture competition will be judged on the story of the town, the design for its cultural programme and its plans to deliver it.

Chairman of the UK City of Culture independent expert advisory panel, Sir Phil Redmond, said: “The UK City of Culture competition is a huge prize and one well worth bidding for, as witnessed by the positive impact the year has had on Derry-Londonderry, Hull, Coventry and already now in Bradford.

“It is great, therefore, that the new Town of Culture competition will allow more places to experience the catalytic effect that culture can deliver, while raising awareness both internally and externally across the UK.

“That in turn brings increased visitors, a greater sense of local pride and a deeper understanding of what binds our four nations together.”

Dan Bates, executive director, and Shanaz Gulzar, creative director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, said: “Bradford 2025 is the first UK City of Culture to be embedded in its surrounding district, reaching far beyond the city centre into villages, towns and the countryside.

“We’ve seen the real impact that has made – from artists bringing creativity to care home residents, vibrant murals bringing colour to the streets, performances in parks instilling community pride, and investment in cultural buildings ensuring access to the arts for years to come – all celebrating Bradford and making it an even better place to live.

“Delivering this designation has been a huge privilege, and as we prepare to pass the baton on to the next holder of the UK City of Culture title, we’re delighted to be supporting the launch of the new Town of Culture competition.”

A nation-wide drawing project supported by David Hockney, and an outdoor theatrical event created by magician Steven Frayne, formerly Dynamo, are among the events taking place during Bradford’s tenure as UK City of Culture 2025.

Expressions of interest for UK City of Culture 2029 are now open and applications for Town of Culture 2028 will open shortly.