UK launches Yemen airstrikes in first involvement since Trump’s re-election
The strikes mark a significant escalation in the UK's involvement against the Houthis in Yemen
RAF jets have struck a Houthi drone factory in Yemen, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.
The airstrikes, carried out on Tuesday evening, targeted a cluster of buildings used by the Houthi rebels to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles.
The MoD stated the operation was conducted jointly with US forces and comes in response to a series of Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Typhoon FGR4 aircraft deployed Paveway IV precision-guided bombs to destroy the target.
The strikes mark a significant escalation in the UK's involvement against the Houthis in Yemen. They are the first in the campaign under Trump.
The MoD said “very careful planning had been completed to allow the targets to be prosecuted with minimal risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure”.
Defence Secretary John Healey said all UK aircraft and personnel involved in the operation had returned to base safely.
He said: “This government will always act in the interests of our national and economic security.
“Royal Air Force Typhoons have successfully conducted strikes against a Houthi military target in Yemen and all UK aircraft and personnel have returned safely to base.
“We conducted these strikes, supported by the US, to degrade Houthi capabilities and prevent further attacks against UK and International shipping.”
Mr Healey said the Houthis’ activities in the Red Sea were a “persistent threat” to “freedom of navigation”.
“A 55% drop in shipping through the Red Sea has already cost billions, fuelling regional instability and risking economic security for families in the UK,” he said.
“The Government is steadfast in our commitment to reinforcing global stability and protecting British working people. I am proud of the dedication and professionalism shown by the service men and women involved in this operation.”
The Houthis claim their actions are in response to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza – an assertion dismissed by the UK and allies.