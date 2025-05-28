Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has intervened in the planning of two major reservoir projects in East Anglia and Lincolnshire, amid growing concerns over the UK's water supply.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has designated these projects as "nationally significant," thereby transferring authority from local planning to central government.

This decision seeks to expedite the construction of these reservoirs, the first in over three decades, to enhance water resources for more than 750,000 homes in England's water-stressed regions and facilitate new housing developments.

The government plans to legislate that major reservoirs will automatically be designated as "nationally significant" to streamline their construction and secure future water supplies.

Officials caution that without new reservoirs, population growth, aging infrastructure, and climate change could cause drinking water demand to exceed supply by the mid-2030s. Water supply shortages are also impeding the construction of thousands of homes in areas like Cambridge.

The two reservoirs which have been designated as nationally significant are being proposed by Anglian Water, which wants to build the Lincolnshire reservoir south of Sleaford and is partnering with Cambridge Water for the Fens Reservoir between Chatteris and March in Cambridgeshire.

open image in gallery The reservoir, just north of Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, would hold up to 50,000,000,000 litres of water. ( Anglian Water )

Under the plans, the Lincolnshire reservoir, which would provide up to 166 million litres a day for up to 500,000 homes, would be completed by 2040 and the Fens Reservoir, supplying 87 million litres a day to 250,000 homes in the driest region of the UK, would be completed by 2036.

Both projects will now progress to the consultation phase, gathering views from communities and stakeholders, the Government said.

Water companies across England have committed to bringing nine new reservoirs online by 2050, in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, Suffolk, Kent, East Sussex and the West Midlands and Somerset, with the potential to supply 670 million litres of extra water per day.

Water Minister Emma Hardy said the Government was “intervening in the national interest and slashing red tape to make the planning process faster to unblock nine new reservoirs”.

She said it would secure water supply for future generations and unlock the building of thousands of homes.