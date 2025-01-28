UK population to soar to 72.5million by 2032 due to net migration rise, ONS says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK population is set to soar by nearly five million over the next seven years, according to new figures.

The population is forecast to reach 72.5 million by mid-2032, up from 67.6 million in mid-2022, driven almost entirely by net migration, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

England’s population is projected to grow more quickly than other UK nations in the decade to mid-2032, increasing by 7.8 per cent, compared with 5.9 per cent for Wales.

In Scotland, the population will increase by 4.4 per cent over the same period, and by 2.1 per cent in Northern Ireland.

The ONS also provides a projection further into the future, covering the 25 years between mid-2022 and mid-2047, for which the total projected growth of the UK population is 8.9 million, a jump of 13.2 per cent.

open image in gallery The population is forecast to reach 72.5 million by mid-2032, up from 67.6 million in mid-2022 ( PA Wire )

This is lower than the previous 25 years from 1997 to 2022, when the population is estimated to have risen by 9.3 million, or 15.9 per cent.

James Robards, ONS head of population and household projections, said: “The UK population is projected to grow by almost five million over the next decade.

“The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be around zero.

“These projections are based on current and past trends, and aren’t forecasts about what may or may not happen in the future.

“Our latest projections also highlight an increasingly ageing population, with the number of people aged over 85 projected to nearly double to 3.3 million by 2047.

“This is in part because of the ageing of the baby boom generation, as well as general increases in life expectancy.”

