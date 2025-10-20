British troops ‘given powers to shoot down drones near bases’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British troops will be given new powers to shoot down drones threatening UK military bases, the Telegraph reported.

Defence Minister John Healey is expected to unveil his vision on how to protect Britain's most critical military bases in response to a growing threat posed by Russia on Monday.

Although the new powers will initially apply only to military sites, the British government was "not ruling out working to extend those powers" to other important sites like airports, the Telegraph said, citing a source.

Currently, troops can use specialist counter-drone equipment, which can track incoming drones, hijack signals, and divert them.

The new proposal will give soldiers or Ministry of Defence Police a "kinetic option" to shoot them on site, which they can only do now in extreme circumstances, the Telegraph added.

Defence Secretary John Healey ( PA )

Healey's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain's defence ministry could not immediately be reached.

Earlier in October, Britain said that it had two Royal Air Force aircraft fly a 12-hour mission alongside U.S. and NATO forces to patrol the border of Russia, saying that the operation followed incursions into the airspaces of NATO countries, including Poland, Romania and Estonia.

Drones have increasingly disrupted airspace across Europe in recent times, raising alarm over the repeated incursions of uncrewed aerial vehicles, prompting airport shutdowns and flight cancellations.

Fingers have been pointed at Russia as tensions with the West have risen over its war in Ukraine, though Moscow has denied involvement.

At least 18 suspect drones have been spotted in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Germany by monitoring service Enigma since September 16, many though not all in the vicinity of airports.