UK issues measles warning to holidaymakers as cases surge in Europe

Health experts have warned measles cases could potentially rise in the UK this summer due to outbreaks in popular holiday destinations in Europe.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that cases in Europe had reached more than 127,000, their highest level in almost three decades, last year. With outbreaks already documented in France, Italy, Spain and Germany, the organisation raised the alarm that people might bring back the contagious disease to England after travelling this summer.

The health authority warned that declining rates of childhood vaccinations - including the Measles Mumps and Rubella jab - in England means more children are at risk of the disease.

It urged families planning for their summer holidays to check their vaccination status before travelling, and to make sure particularly that they had had two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Measles, a highly infectious disease, has a number of cold and flu-like symptoms, with many infected people developing a rash. On rare occasions, it can lead to serious complications such as meningitis and brain swelling, which can lead to long-term disabilities or even death.

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said: “It’s essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family”.

“Measles cases are picking up again in England and outbreaks are happening in Europe and many countries with close links to the UK.

“Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain, with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences.

“Nobody wants this for their child and it’s not something you want to experience when away on holiday.

open image in gallery Measles is highly infectious ( Getty/iStock )

“The MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles.

“It is never too late to catch up, if you’re not sure if any of your family are up to date, check their Red Book or contact your GP practice. Don’t put it off and regret it later.”

Not only are cases rising in Europe, health experts have warned there continue to be pockets of cases in England, particularly in the capital.

New figures from the UKHSA show that in England there were 109 cases of measles confirmed in April and 86 in May, with most cases among unvaccinated children. There have been some cases among unvaccinated young people and adults.

Half of the cases in the last four weeks were in London, with outbreaks also seen in the North West and the West Midlands, according to the report.

Dr Amanda Doyle, from NHS England, said: “The recent increase in cases seen in England and Europe should act as an important reminder to ensure your child is protected.

“MMR jabs are provided free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme – and I would encourage all parents to act on invites or check vaccination records if they think they may have missed their child’s vaccination.”

The health authority has said that it is “concerned that more outbreaks may occur again on a larger scale this summer as families with unvaccinated children and adults travel to countries where there are outbreaks”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently reported that Romania, Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Nigeria currently have among the largest number of measles cases worldwide.

The UKHSA said that the decline in uptake of childhood vaccinations during the past decade means that “many thousands of children are left unprotected”.