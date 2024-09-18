UK inflation remained unchanged at 2.2% in August

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The rate of inflation in the UK has remained unchanged at 2.2 per cent in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The latest data from the ONS showed inflation has remained above the 2 per cent target for the second month in a row, after rising for the first time this year in July.

It will likely reinforce expectations that the Bank of England will hit the pause button on interest rate cuts when it makes a decision on Thursday.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Inflation held steady in August as various price fluctuations offset each other.

“The main movements came from air fares, in particular to European destinations, which showed a large monthly rise, following a fall this time last year.

Prices across the country are rising faster than the Bank of England’s (BoE’s) target of 2 per cent ( PA Archive )

“This was offset by lower prices at the pump, as well as falling costs at restaurants and hotels. Also, the prices of shop-bought alcohol fell slightly this month, but rose at the same time last year.”

Services inflation rose by 5.6 per cent in August, as economists expected, compared to 5.2 per cent in July amid a possible impact from the last leg of Taylor Swift’s UK tour.

While services inflation is volatile, it has been stubbornly high and has been watched closely by Bank rate-setters.

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury, added: “Years of sky-high inflation have taken their toll; and prices are still much higher than four years ago.

“So, while more manageable inflation is welcome, we know that millions of families across Britain are struggling, which is why we are determined to fix the foundations of our economy so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.”

Inflation shows how the prices of goods and services have changed over time, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) being the primary measure of inflation. The ONS releases inflation data every month.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...