The UK town named the most affordable place to buy a home

Shildon, in County Durham, has been named Britain’s most affordable town for working families to buy a home in 2025.

A study by Zoopla revealed that median property values there equate to just over a year’s average household earnings for a two-income family.

Homebuyers in Shildon, famed for its strong railway heritage and the Locomotion museum, can typically expect to pay £73,900.

The town, located near Darlington, Bishop Auckland, and Barnard Castle, recently celebrated its historical significance.

In September, hundreds of steam enthusiasts watched a newly restored replica of Locomotion No.1 re-enact the birth of the railways 200 years ago.

Zoopla said Scotland and the North East of England dominate the most affordable towns list, highlighting “a significant geographical divide in housing value for home buyers”.

The affordability calculations are based on house price-to-earnings ratios.

Zoopla compared average house values and based affordability calculations on a two-earner household on full-time local earnings.

Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire, was identified as the least affordable town, with an average house price of more than £1 million – costing more than 15 times average household earnings.

Postal towns with 5,000 homes or more were analysed.

On average, two earners looking to buy a home can still expect to pay 4.4 times their average combined annual earnings – slightly lower than 4.5 times in 2024, Zoopla said.

Other towns that are least affordable to average earners include Gerrards Cross and Esher, both located in the South East of England and popular with London commuters, showing the “premium” paid for countryside locations located near the city, the report said.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Our latest affordable towns research clearly highlights the wide gulf in the affordability of housing for home buyers across the UK and within regions.

“To have the most affordable town, Shildon in the North East, requiring barely more than one year’s local pay, contrasted against Beaconsfield where the cost is over 15 times average earnings, shows the challenges facing those looking to move home.

“Homes are most affordable across Scotland and the North East, but within these regions are pockets where affordability is a challenge.

“For those looking to buy in the South, there are areas which offer reasonably priced homes compared to local incomes, but there are large areas where homes are only affordable to those on higher incomes or with larger deposits.

“The affordability of home ownership and the cost of moving are big considerations for those planning their next move. The days of most people moving within five miles of where they live are over. We can see that a growing number of buyers are having to look further afield to find better value for money and they need the tools to make informed buying decisions.”

The most affordable towns

Here are the top 10 most affordable towns in Zoopla’s study, with the median average home value followed by the estimated annual household income and the house value-to-earnings ratio:

1. Shildon, North East, £73,800, £60,300, 1.23

2. Cumnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland, £83,700, £67,200, 1.5

3. Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, Scotland, £96,500, £70,400, 1.37

4. Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, Scotland, £100,050, £70,400, 1.42

5. Peterlee, North East, £85,900, £60,300, 1.42

6. Irvine, North Ayrshire, Scotland, £101,100, £70,400, 1.44

7. Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, Scotland, £102,600, £70,400, 1.46

8. Ferryhill, North East, £92,500, £60,300, 1.53

9. Girvan, South Ayrshire, Scotland, £107,300, £69,000, 1.56

10. Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, £105,800, £64,900, 1.63

The least affordable towns

Here are the least affordable locations in Zoopla’s study, with the median average home value followed by the estimated annual household income and the house value-to-earnings ratio:

1. Beaconsfield, South East, £1,112,000, £72,900, 15.25

2. Gerrards Cross, South East, £977,900, £72,900, 13.41

3. Esher, South East, £1,130,700, £86,500, 13.08

4. Radlett, East of England, £891,950, £73,400, 12.15

5. Cobham, South East, £1,039,400, £86,500, 12.02

6. Ashtead, South East, £816,200, £71,700, 11.38

7. Welwyn (village near Welwyn Garden City), East of England, £829,150, £76,700, 10.81

8. Amersham, South East, £752,450, £72,900, 10.32

9. Marlow, South East, £750,950, £72,900, 10.3

10. Great Missenden, South East, £743,050, £72,900, 10.19

The most affordable towns in regions or nations

Here are the most affordable towns in regions or nations, according to Zoopla, with the median home value followed by the estimated annual household income and the house price-to-earnings ratio:

North East, Shildon, £73,900, £60,300, 1.23

Scotland, Cumnock, £83,700, £67,200, 1.25

Wales, Ferndale, £105,300, £60,500, 1.74

North West, Workington, £123,300, £68,700, 1.8

Yorkshire and the Humber, Mexborough, £152,000, £63,200, 2.41

East Midlands, Gainsborough, £171,600, £62,400, 2.75

West Midlands, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, £182,200, £63,300, 2.88

South West, Cinderford, £253,800, £74,300, 3.42

South East, Dover, £242,500, £68,400, 3.55

East of England, Great Yarmouth, £210,300, £58,500, 3.6

London, Tower Hamlets, £455,400, £91,700, 4.97