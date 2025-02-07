UK house prices jump to new record high in January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK house prices reached a new record average high in January of nearly £300,000, according to Halifax.

The average property price was £299,138 as house prices increased by 0.7 per cent month-on-month.

While house prices may have increased, annual growth slowed to three per cent, which is the slowest rate since July 2024.

This growth shows recovery following a market-wide decrease in December, as house prices fell by 0.2 per cent.

Halifax’s head of mortgages, Amanda Bryden, said this was a “positive note” as average prices “more than” recovered from the slight dip in December.

She added: “Affordability is still a challenge for many would-be buyers, but the market’s resilience is noteworthy.”

Halifax's house price index shows the lowest year-on-year growth since July ( PA Wire )

Ms Bryden remarked there was a “strong demand” for new mortgages and growth in lending.

“With a stamp duty increase looming, some of this demand may have come from first-time buyers eager to complete transactions before the end of March,” she said.

“Despite geopolitical uncertainties and waning consumer confidence, other key indicators look fairly positive for the housing market.”

Ms Bryden cited the Bank of England’s first base rate cut of the year to 4.5 per cent and the expectation that household earnings will continue to beat inflation as signs the financial pressure from the cost-of-living squeeze was easing up.

She predicted mortgage rates would hover between four per cent and five per cent in 2025, “influenced by both global financial markets and domestic monetary policy”.

She added: “Over the past year, buyers have been getting used to this new normal, understanding that rates are unlikely to return to the historical lows of 1%.”

Ms Bryden remarked the fundamental issue remained a lack of supply within the housing market, but along with a “gradual improvement in affordability”, she predicted a modest house price growth over the year.

The Bank of England cut interest rates to their lowest in the UK since mid-June 2023.

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said the decision to cut the interest rate would “further improve affordability, widening the buyer pool and sustaining price growth to some degree.

“However, realistic pricing remains key, as many properties are still selling below asking price. While market conditions are strengthening, sellers should remain mindful of pricing strategies to secure deals in this evolving landscape.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Swap rates (which are used by lenders to price mortgages) continue on a downwards path with some lenders dropping their mortgage rates, in part reversing recent increases.

“The latest rate cut was largely expected by the markets and has been factored into pricing already, but a continual decline in swaps would enable lenders to price more keenly, easing borrowers’ affordability concerns.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...