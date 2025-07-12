When will the heatwave end? UK weather forecast to change over next few days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the UK indulges in a balmy weekend of barbecues and paddling pools, there may seem no end to the current third heatwave of the year.

But forecasters are suggesting that the weather could soon shift to more cooler temperatures.

The Met Office is predicting that the UK will see highs of just 23C degrees in London and 18C in Newcastle on Tuesday.

It will following a weekend of searing heat for many, with the mercury set to reach 33C in parts of England and Wales on Saturday.

The Met Office outlook states: “Turning more unsettled next week with heavy showers and thunderstorms at times. Hot in the east on Monday, otherwise temperatures dropping closer to the seasonal average.”

On Tuesday, rainfall is expected in Wales, the North West and North East of England. Heavy rainfall is forecast for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

open image in gallery Some areas on Tuesday will see rainfall, says the Met Office ( Met Office )

The cooler weather will continue in the following days according to the weather agency's long range weather forecast.

The end of the heatwave may come as a welcome relief to many after the scorching weather resulted in UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office issuing an amber heat health alert for six regions from Friday to Monday.

An amber alert means significant impacts are expected or those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, and health and social care services are likely to face increased demand.

The Met Office defines a heatwave as “an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity”.

In the UK, hot weather can only be classed as a heatwave if it meets a daily maximum temperature consistently for three days in a row.

open image in gallery Met Office predicts a drop in temperatures on Tuesday July 15 ( Met Office )

This threshold temperature varies across different parts of the UK.

For example, in London temperatures need to hit 28C for it to be considered a heatwave, but outside the capital in the north of England and Scotland hot weather can be considered a heatwave if it hits 25C.

But research shows climate change is making these extreme weather events more likely.

A scientific study by the Met Office into the Summer 2018 heatwave in the UK showed that the likelihood of the UK experiencing a summer as hot or hotter than 2018 is a little over 1 in 10.

A new record-high temperature for the UK of 40.3C was recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire on the July 19 2022, along with new records for Scotland on the July 19 and Wales on the July 18.