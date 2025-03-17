Government has ‘no plans at this stage’ to legislate for smacking ban in England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England have failed to receive Government support.

Education minister Stephen Morgan said the UK Government is “looking closely” at legal changes made in Wales and Scotland although it has “no plans to legislate at this stage” for England.

Mr Morgan added the Government wants to “look at the evidence” before taking such a “significant legislative step”.

According to the Children Act 2004, it is unlawful to hit your child except where it is “reasonable punishment”, and this is judged on a case-by-case basis.

Labour MP Jess Asato tabled an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which would remove the “reasonable punishment” defence from law in England.

Ms Asato said her proposal is “not about criminalising parents” but would provide “clarity” and improve the “tool box that parents have to positively raise their child”.

The Liberal Democrats said the law change is “long overdue” and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer urged England to follow Scotland and Wales.

Speaking during the Bill’s report stage, Ms Asato told the House of Commons: “Children in Scotland and Wales already have the same protections as adults when it comes to being hit, but we find ourselves in the peculiar situation where a child growing up just over the border in England has fewer rights.

“And why should they? What is different between a child growing up in Berwick-upon-Tweed and a child in Bonnyrigg?

“Scotland and Wales are not alone in this – 67 countries around the world have already banned physical punishment.”

The MP for Lowestoft added: “Physical punishment is not punishment, it is abuse. We have a wealth of research to draw on from the last 30 years and not a single reputable study has found that physical punishment positively impacts a child’s development.”

Ms Asato went on: “This amendment is not about criminalising parents. No-one wants to stop a parent from protecting their child who is about to reach for a hot kettle or cross a busy road.

“Of the many countries that have introduced a ban, there has been no evidence that it has led to an increase in prosecutions. Instead, changing the law is about giving parents, children and professionals clarity whilst improving the tool box that parents have to positively raise their child.”

Ms Asato said her amendment on its own would not stop cases such as that of Sara Sharif, 10, who had suffered 71 recent injuries at the time of her death.

The MP added: “But it will certainly ensure that the threat of violence many children face will no longer be given the pretence of legal cover and we cannot afford to delay action on this; the NSPCC has seen a three-fold increase in the number of child welfare calls mentioning physical punishment in the last couple of years.”

Ms Asato said future generations “will not look kindly” at “inaction” from Parliament, adding: “We have the evidence, we have the power, we have the time, we have the ability to act and we should to protect all our children.”

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “We supported the law change in Scotland and Wales, and it’s long overdue in England too.”

Replying for the Government, Mr Morgan said: “Protecting children at risk of abuse is at the heart of this Bill.

“Regarding the common law defence of reasonable chastisement, we are looking closely at the legal changes made in Wales and in Scotland, but have no plans to legislate at this stage.

“Wales is in the process of reviewing the impact of changing the law, and we will publish their findings by the end of 2025.

“We want to look at the evidence before taking such a significant legislative step.”

Ms Asato’s amendment was not moved to a vote.