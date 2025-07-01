Scottish government minister says UK welfare reforms should be abandoned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Government must abandon its “unfair” welfare reforms in the wake of its late climbdown on a key plank of the proposals, Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary has said.

Shirley-Anne Somerville was commenting after the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill passed its first legislative hurdle at Westminster.

Ahead of the crunch vote, Sir Keir Starmer ditched a mainstay of his welfare reform agenda as he battled to get the draft laws through the House of Commons.

In a major concession as MPs prepared to vote, the Prime Minister shelved plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), with any changes now only coming after a review of the benefit.

Under Scotland’s devolved social security system, Pip is currently being replaced by the Adult Disability Payment.

Reacting to events at Westminster, Ms Somerville reiterated the Scottish Government’s pledge not to cut that benefit.

“Despite the panicked, last-minute concessions they have made, if the UK Government presses ahead with cuts to disability support they will plunge more people into poverty,” said the SNP MSP.

“That is unconscionable.

“Their approach also risks creating a deeply unfair two-tier system, pushing the impact of cuts onto future applicants for disability benefits.

“The UK Government needs to stop balancing the books on the backs of some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“They need to properly listen to the overwhelming criticism their proposals have generated and do the right thing by disabled people by abandoning this bill entirely.

“I want to reassure disabled people in Scotland, that the Scottish Government will not cut Scotland’s Adult Disability Payment, we will not let disabled people down as the UK Government has done.”

The decision to remove the Pip changes from the Bill was announced just 90 minutes before MPs voted.

The legislation passed by 335 votes to 260, majority 75.

Despite the late concession, there were 49 Labour rebels, the largest revolt so far of Sir Keir’s premiership.