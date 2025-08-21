Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK government’s borrowing significantly undershot expectations in July, reaching just £1.1 billion, offering a welcome reprieve for Chancellor Rachel Reeves as the autumn budget approaches.

This figure, confirmed by the Office for National Statistics, marks the lowest July borrowing total in three years and represents a £2.3 billion reduction compared to the same month last year.

The improved performance was largely attributed to a surge in tax receipts, driven by increased self-assessed income tax and national insurance payments.

Economists had widely predicted a higher July borrowing figure of £2 billion, making the actual outcome a positive surprise.

Despite this monthly improvement, the cumulative borrowing for the first four months of the financial year stands at £60 billion, an increase of £6.7 billion over the corresponding period last year.

Rob Doody, ONS deputy director for public sector finances, said: “Borrowing this July was £2.3 billion down on the same month last year and was the lowest July figure for three years.

“This reflects strong increases in tax and national insurance receipts.

“However, in the first four months of the financial year as a whole, borrowing was over £6 billion higher than in the same period in 2024.”

The figures come after warnings that the Chancellor may need to raise taxes again in the budget in order to plug a black hole of up to £51 billion in the public finances.

Chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said: “We’re investing in our public services and modernising the state, to improve outcomes and reduce costs in the medium term.

“Far too much taxpayer money is spent on interest payments for the longstanding national debt.

“That’s why we’re driving down government borrowing over the course of the parliament – so working people don’t have to foot the bill and we can invest in better schools, hospitals and services for working families.”