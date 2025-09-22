Swinney urges UK to ‘take further action’ after Palestine recognition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has urged the UK Government to “take further action” after recognising the Palestinian state.

John Swinney attended an event at the Palestinian Mission in London on Monday marking the decision.

While he welcomed the decision, the First Minister also urged the Government to go further, including imposing sanctions on members of the Israeli Government, pulling out of the free trade deal with the country and ending all military cooperation with Israel.

Also calling for the UK to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and commit to executing International Criminal Court arrest warrants, the First Minister said: “This is a historic moment for the people of Palestine which should have come long ago.

“I have been clear that the UK’s recognition of the State of Palestine should have been unconditional, but this decision goes some way towards acknowledging the UK’s solemn and historic responsibility towards all peoples of the region.

“While this announcement is welcome news, this is just the first step towards establishing the two-state solution.

“I urge the UK Government to take further action to accelerate peace including continuing to call for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of free flowing aid.

“The international community must use all its energy to persuade and pressurise Israel to end the violence and return to a peace process.

“A two-state solution is the only option that can provide peace, prosperity and security for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.

“Hamas must play no role in the future of the Palestinian state.

“I have consistently and unequivocally condemned the brutal terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in October 2023 and I join the international community in demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“Scotland stands with the people of Palestine, and everyone in the region who yearns for peace, and I will continue to do all that I can to support those suffering in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

The Prime Minister has faced criticism for the decision, which was announced on Sunday, with an open letter from families whose loved ones were taken hostage by Hamas after the October 7 attack urging him not to recognise the state of Palestine “until our loved ones are home and in our arms”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move was “absurd” and “simply a reward for terrorism”, while US president Donald Trump said it was “rewarding Hamas”.