More than 74,000 people did not start cancer treatment on time in 2024 – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 74,000 cancer patients in England did not start treatment on time last year, according to new analysis.

It comes as more than 50 cancer charities joined forces to urge the Government to tackle long waits in cancer care.

In 2024, some 62.2% of patients started treatment within 62 days following an urgent suspected cancer referral, Cancer Research UK said.

There is still a long way to go, and the UK Government must act Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK

While last year’s figure was an improvement on the 60.1% reported in 2023, Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, warned “there is still a long way to go”.

“Behind every one of these numbers is a family member, friend or loved one facing unbelievable stress and anxiety, where every day can feel like forever,” she said.

“Hardworking NHS staff are doing their best, and last year we saw a slight improvement in cancer waiting times from the year before.

“However, there is still a long way to go, and the UK Government must act.”

The analysis also claims people with some types of cancer face longer waits than others.

Some 56% of patients with gastrointestinal cancers, such as bowel and anal, were treated on time in 2024, along with 59.1% of lung cancer patients, according to Cancer Research UK.

Earlier this month, the Government launched a call for evidence to help shape a national cancer plan, which will outline actions to transform how the disease is treated in a bid to reduce deaths.

A coalition of cancer charities, known as One Cancer Voice, is also calling on the Government to address long waits.

Ms Mitchell said a national cancer plan could be a “turning point” but warned the Government must invest in staff and equipment, as well as making reforms, to hit all waiting time targets by the end of this parliament.

“It’s the least that cancer patients deserve,” she added.

We need an ambitious cancer plan that gets cancer patients in this country the treatment they need on time, tackles the crisis in radiotherapy, and reinforces the cancer workforce Prof Pat Price, chair of Radiotherapy UK

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, said: “Waiting to begin cancer treatment can be an incredibly distressing and anxious time.

“Every single one of those 74,000 people have had their lives changed forever by their diagnosis, and coping with that news can be so much harder when you also have to wait too long to start treatment.”

It comes as the latest NHS figures showed an improvement in the monthly figures for cancer referrals.

In December, the proportion of patients who had waited no longer than 62 days from an urgent suspected cancer referral, or consultant upgrade, to their first definitive treatment for cancer was 71.3%, up from 69.4% the previous month.

This is the highest percentage since this measure was first reported in April 2022.

The Government and NHS England have set a new target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 75%.

GPs in England made 235,157 urgent cancer referrals in December, down from 259,563 in November but up year-on-year from 220,350 in December 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of 78.1% of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days, up from 77.4% in November and above the current target of 75%.

It is also the joint highest percentage since this measure of performance was introduced in April 2021.

The Government and NHS England have set a new target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 80%.

Commenting on the figures, oncologist and chair of Radiotherapy UK, Professor Pat Price, said: “Last week, ministers promised a cancer plan; this week’s deadly delays prove why we need it to come with urgency and impact.

“The normalisation of delays to lifesaving care cannot be business as usual.

“I urge everyone in the cancer community to respond to the Government’s consultation with a big and bold call to action.

“We need an ambitious cancer plan that gets cancer patients in this country the treatment they need on time, tackles the crisis in radiotherapy, and reinforces the cancer workforce.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “We know that too many people are waiting too long for cancer treatment, but thanks to the hard work of staff we have seen real improvement this year against all three standards – with a steady reduction in waiting times to start treatment and the Faster Diagnosis Standard being met in eight of the last 10 months.

“Although there is still much more to do to ensure patients receive a timely diagnosis and treatment, we are now seeing record numbers come forward for urgent checks – with suspected cancer referrals more than doubling in the last decade – and more people than ever are being diagnosed at an early stage, helping ensure that cancer survival has never been higher.

“The NHS is fully committed to improving access to cancer care and last week we confirmed the Faster Diagnosis Standard target is to be increased, to see around 100,000 more patients receive a diagnosis or the all-clear within four weeks next year.”