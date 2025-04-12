Scotland must be resilient in the face of global shocks, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government will take steps to ensure Scotland is “resilient” in the face of global economic uncertainty, First Minister John Swinney has said.

The SNP leader has called for a UK Government response to “reflect changing reality” amid concern over the impact of US trade tariffs and other factors.

He also suggested Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government should drop the recently announced increase in employers’ national insurance contributions.

His statement comes after SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urged the government to act to secure the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery as debate continues about British Steel.

Mr Swinney said: “I know that this is a time of great uncertainty for people, that many families and businesses are worried about what global events will mean for their finances.

“That is why I want us to be united and creative in our response, to ensure that we are as resilient as we can possibly be.

“My view is that UK response should include removing the self-imposed economic straitjacket of the Chancellor’s fiscal rules and reversing the job – and growth – destroying increase in employers’ national insurance contributions.

“The world is changing around us and quite simply, the UK government needs to change too.

“It should include closer alignment with the European Union. If trade barriers are being constructed across the Atlantic, they must be swept away in the Channel and North Sea.

“And it should include investment in Scotland’s green industrial future. If British Steel is to be nationalised to protect it, then so too should Grangemouth.

“If a supercomputer is to be built in the London-Oxford-Cambridge triangle, then the cancelled supercomputer for Edinburgh should be restored.

“If carbon capture and storage is to proceed on Tyneside and Merseyside, it should be given an immediate green light for the north east of Scotland too.

“This is what it means to get serious about Scotland’s economic future. Given the scale of the threat, anything less is not good enough.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.